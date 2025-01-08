Trapped Miner Dies In Assam Coal Mine, Rescue Operation Continues For 8 Others

Rescue teams in Assam’s Dima Hasao district retrieved one body on Wednesday from a coal mine where nine miners have been trapped since Monday. Efforts are still underway to rescue the remaining eight individuals.
