Traveller Calls Sikkim ‘Another Country’ Here’s Why, Watch

In a video that quickly gained traction online, travel vlogger Satyajeet Dahiya shared his awe-inspiring experience from his recent visit to Sikkim—one of the most pristine and scenic states in North East India. What struck him the most wasn’t just the breathtaking views but something far more reflective of a place’s culture: its cleanliness and civic sense.

Dahiya shared the video through his Instagram handle desi_solo_traveller, where he praised Sikkim for its spotless public areas and the everyday discipline of its residents. “It doesn’t even feel like I’m in India,” he remarked, overwhelmed by the orderliness and respect people show toward their surroundings.

A Culture Rooted in Responsibility

In his video, Dahiya pointed out that such civic awareness is often missing in other parts of India, where littering and neglect of public spaces are common. He noted that in Sikkim, however, cleanliness is not a campaign—it’s a lifestyle. “Even if there’s no dustbin around, people here are used to holding onto their waste until they find one,” he observed.

The vlogger’s comparison may have been sharp, but many viewers found it a fair reflection. “We should learn from the people of Sikkim,” commented one user. Another wrote, “They do it effortlessly. It’s not about rules—it’s about habit.”

The video has crossed over 87,000 likes, with several netizens agreeing with Dahiya’s sentiments. Some even extended praise to other North Eastern states for similar discipline and civic responsibility. While some took the message as a gentle nudge toward change, others highlighted how cultural values often reflect in daily habits.

In a country as vast and diverse as India, Dahiya’s viral video serves as a reminder of the simple, powerful impact of a responsible citizenry.