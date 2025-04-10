Travelling Via Delhi Airport? You Can Face Delays Until July, Check Here

Passengers flying in and out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) could face significant delays until the end of July, with the airport’s primary runway—28/10—temporarily closed for a major upgrade.

Passengers flying in and out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) could face significant delays until the end of July, with the airport’s primary runway—28/10—temporarily closed for a major upgrade. The closure, which began on April 8, is part of a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing low-visibility landing capability ahead of the winter season.

Runway Shut for ILS Upgrade

Runway 28/10 has been taken offline to facilitate the installation of a Category III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the Dwarka end. Once completed, the upgrade will allow aircraft to land during dense fog or poor visibility, especially during North India’s challenging winter months. For now, however, the shutdown is expected to strain airport operations and lead to delays during peak traffic hours.

How Flight Movements Are Impacted

With one of IGIA’s busiest runways unavailable, flight patterns have been restructured based on wind conditions:

When easterly winds dominate—where aircraft approach from Dwarka and take off toward Vasant Vihar— runway 11R is used exclusively for arrivals, while runways 09 and 11L are designated for departures.

dominate—where aircraft approach from Dwarka and take off toward Vasant Vihar— is used exclusively for arrivals, while are designated for departures. During westerly winds—the more typical wind pattern—runway 27 handles both arrivals and departures, with runways 29L and 29R used for separate landing and takeoff operations.

The current easterly wind pattern, although temporary, has intensified the pressure on available runways, airport sources said. The India Meteorological Department expects a gradual shift in wind direction over the coming days.

Ripple Effect Across Flight Routes

As India’s busiest airport, delays at IGIA can disrupt flight schedules across the country. Aircraft operating on tight turnarounds are particularly affected, with a delay on one leg often cascading into delays across multiple sectors throughout the day.

Advisories Issued by Airlines, Operators

Several airlines have already started issuing advisories, urging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. IndiGo, in a statement on X, noted: “Runway upgradation work is currently underway at IGIA and is expected to continue until July. During this period, flight schedules may get impacted and we advise all customers to closely monitor their flight status.”

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport’s operator, also issued a statement: “We are undergoing essential runway upgrades as part of our ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure. We are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimise the impact on operations.”

The current project aims to ensure that both ends of runway 28/10 are CAT III-B enabled. At present, only one end supports low-visibility landings. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar had earlier explained that this upgrade would significantly improve winter operational efficiency and reduce flight diversions and cancellations caused by fog.

