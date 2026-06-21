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Home > India News > Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You

Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You

Indian Railways has introduced stricter penalties for ticketless travel under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026. The revised rules require offenders to pay higher penalties along with applicable fares and additional charges. Authorities say the move aims to curb fare evasion and improve passenger compliance.

Travelling Without A Ticket? Check Indian Railways' New Penalty Rules (Via X)
Travelling Without A Ticket? Check Indian Railways' New Penalty Rules (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:55 IST

Train passengers travelling without a valid ticket will now face significantly higher penalties as Indian Railways has revised its ticketless travel rules, from Rs 250 to Rs 500, under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The new provisions came into effect on June 20 and are aimed at curbing unauthorized travel across the railway network. Under the revised rules, passengers found travelling without a valid ticket, pass, or with an invalid or previously used ticket will have to pay a much higher penalty than before. Railway officials say the move is intended to improve compliance with travel regulations and reduce revenue losses caused by ticketless travel.

What Has Changed Under The New Railway Rules?

The most significant change is the increase in the minimum penalty imposed under Sections 137 and 138 of the Railway Act, 1989. The revised provisions became operational after the implementation of amendments introduced through the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026.

The rules apply not only to passengers travelling without tickets but also to those using expired, improper, invalid, or already-used tickets. Railway authorities have advised passengers to ensure they carry valid travel documents and board the correct train, class, and coach.

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Additional Charges May Be Levied

Apart from the penalty, ticketless passengers will also be required to pay the applicable fare for the journey along with excess charges prescribed under the law. If ticket-checking staff are unable to determine the station from which a passenger boarded the train, the fare may be calculated from the train’s originating station or from the last ticket-checking point.

Officials have clarified that the revised provisions are designed to discourage deliberate fare evasion and strengthen enforcement across the railway system.

Failure To Pay Could Lead To Legal Action

Passengers who refuse or fail to pay the required fare and penalty may face legal proceedings. Under the Railway Act, authorised railway officials can approach a competent court to recover dues from offenders. In certain cases, the law also provides for imprisonment of up to 6 months, depending on the circumstances and court orders.

The stricter rules are part of a broader effort to improve passenger discipline and ensure smoother railway operations across the country.

Why Indian Railways Tightened The Rules

Railway authorities have long struggled with large-scale ticketless travel. Data from Central Railway showed that nearly 4.96 lakh ticketless passengers were detected in May alone, resulting in penalty collections exceeding ₹40 crore. Officials believe tougher penalties will act as a deterrent and encourage passengers to purchase valid tickets before travelling.

The revised rules also form part of wider efforts to strengthen compliance with railway regulations and improve the overall travel experience for genuine passengers.

Passengers Advised To Follow Ticketing Rules

Indian Railways has urged passengers to carry valid tickets, verify their travel class and coach details, and comply with all railway regulations. Authorities say following the rules will help passengers avoid penalties, legal complications, and inconvenience during their journey.

With millions of passengers using the rail network daily, the latest changes mark one of the biggest revisions to ticketless travel penalties in recent years and signal a tougher stance against fare evasion.

READ MORE: India Adds 3 New Naval Warships: What It Means For Country’s Maritime Power, Global Ambitions

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Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You
Tags: home-hero-pos-9Indian Railways new rulesIndian Railways penaltyJan Vishwas Act 2026Railway Act 1989railway passenger penaltyticketless travel chargesticketless travel finetrain ticket rules

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Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You

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Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You
Travelling Without A Ticket On Indian Railways? Here’s How Much The New Penalty Could Cost You
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