Saturday, April 26, 2025
TRF Pulls A “Did We Say That?” Over Pahalgam Attack, As Kashmir Erupts And World Backs India

Against TRF, India wasted no time: Pakistani military attaches? Expelled. Indus Waters Treaty? Suspended. Attari border? Closed. The message is loud and clear: India isn’t playing defense anymore.

In a plot twist that would make thriller writers jealous, The Resistance Front (TRF)—a terror proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba—has now denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. This comes just days after the group had proudly claimed responsibility. Cue outrage, internet drama, and a digital walk-back that’s louder than the original message.

“Oops, We Were Hacked!” – TRF’s Cyber Spin

TRF’s new claim? The post was an “unauthorised” blunder, thanks to a cyber intrusion they say smells suspiciously of Indian intelligence.

“After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion,” they said, going full corporate crisis mode. An audio clip followed, doubling down on their denial, just in case anyone missed the backpedal.

Turns out, terror groups have audit departments now. Who knew?

Valley Says “Enough!” – Protests Surge

TRF’s original claim didn’t land well at home either. Massive protests erupted across Kashmir, with locals fed up with Pakistan-backed terror disrupting life—again. The public outrage was loud, angry, and clear: Stop using Kashmir as your battleground.

UNSC Condemns, World Stands with India

The UN Security Council wasn’t having any of it either. In an unusually strong statement, it called the Pahalgam massacre a “reprehensible act of terrorism” and reminded the world that terrorism, in any form, is a threat to global peace.

No mincing of words. Just firm, united condemnation.

US Steps Up: Gabbard, State Department Slam Attack

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stepped up too, backing India unequivocally. “Washington stands with New Delhi,” she said. The State Department echoed the message: justice must be swift, and the guilty must pay.

Modi: “Will Chase Terror to the Ends of the Earth”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t mince words either. Speaking from Bihar, he declared:

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers… We will pursue them till the end of the Earth.”

Meanwhile, India wasted no time: Pakistani military attaches? Expelled. Indus Waters Treaty? Suspended. Attari border? Closed. The message is loud and clear: India isn’t playing defense anymore.

