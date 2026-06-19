Trinamool Crisis Latest Update: Why Did Mamata Banerjee’s Loyalist And Ex-Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Quit All TMC Posts?

Trinamool Congress is undergoing its biggest internal crisis this decade, and the latest tension came on Friday when former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick resigned from all posts in the party. The outgoing ‘Balu’ (popularly known) was a long-serving loyalist of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his resignation was seen to further deepen the opposition in the party.

Senior officer said that the reason for his resignation was “extremely poor health condition”. However, day-by-day with the emergence of discontent among both MLAs and MPs, his resignation generated political thunder.

Why did Jyoti Priya Mallick quit TMC posts?

He said that “extremely poor health condition” made him resign from all lay-off positions. He added that he already had informed the leaders of the party.

However, interestingly, this resignation has come a few days after TMC announced his name for the joint working committee of the party.

Who is Jyoti Priya Mallick in Bengal politics?

Mallick has been one of TMC’s most influential faces in North 24 Parganas for over two decades. He served as West Bengal’s food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021 and played a major role in strengthening the party’s grassroots network.

A three-time MLA from Habra, he lost the 2026 Assembly elections, marking a major political setback.

Did the ration scam weaken his position?

Yes. Mallick’s political journey took a sharp turn in October 2023 when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the alleged ration distribution scam. Since then, he has repeatedly cited health issues and undergone medical examinations while in custody.

The legal battle and ongoing probe significantly dented his political influence.

How deep is TMC crisis now?

TMC is witnessing a major split after the 2026 Assembly elections. Around 58 dissident MLAs reportedly broke away, while 20 rebel MPs sought merger with the NCPI, creating a massive leadership crisis.

Party is also battling legal fights, anti-defection challenges, and pressure from central agencies. With Mallick stepping aside, questions are now being raised: Is this just about health, or is it another sign of TMC’s growing internal collapse?

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