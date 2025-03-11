Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Expressing his appreciation for the initiative, CM Saha said that it was heartening to see such a well-established school integrating Kokborok and Bengali while following the CBSE curriculum. "One would not have fully understood this without visiting the school in person," he added.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses The Role Of Education In Shaping The Future

Tripura CM Manik Saha


Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that those with education and knowledge will lead the world, the country, and the state in the future. “The current government is prioritizing the development of the education system in the state. Various educational projects are being implemented to bring about a radical transformation in the entire education system. The government aims to establish an education hub in the state in the future,” CM Saha said, addressing the foundation day celebration of Lipika Dasgupta Memorial School at its premises in East Gakulnagar, Bishalgarh, Sepahijala District.

Expressing his appreciation for the initiative, CM Saha said that it was heartening to see such a well-established school integrating Kokborok and Bengali while following the CBSE curriculum. “One would not have fully understood this without visiting the school in person,” he added.

“There is a different feeling being here. In such an environment, both students and teachers have a role to play in preserving and advancing our traditions. I thank Dr. Alekhya Dasgupta Trust for establishing this school. Nothing is possible without education. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasized that in the future, those who possess education and knowledge will lead the world, the country, and the state,” he stated.

CM Saha, who also serves as the state’s Education Minister, mentioned that while the school currently offers classes up to the eighth standard, it will gradually be upgraded to secondary and higher secondary levels.

“As human beings, one day we all have to leave this world. However, we wish to live on through our work. As public representatives, we are born to serve the people. Dr. Alekhya Dasgupta has exemplified this spirit through social work. I am aware that they have now established a school in this district and are planning to set up more schools in other districts in the future,” he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that since coming to power, the present government has been working with priority for the development of tribal communities.

“Kokborok textbooks are being prepared along with various other initiatives. Many innovative steps are being taken. We have introduced the NCERT curriculum and implemented common question papers in schools. English-medium schools have been established in various locations. The ‘Super Thirty’ project has been launched. Several measures have been taken to advance education, leading to a significant transformation in the sector. People from outside the state are also taking an interest. We are striving to build an education hub here,” he added.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, Sepahijala Zilla Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, MLA Sushanta Deb, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, the founder of Lipika Dasgupta Memorial School Dr. Alekhya Dasgupta, and other distinguished guests were present at the event.

(Inputs from ANI)

