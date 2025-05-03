Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting

He emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring a secure and efficient examination environment for all aspiring medical students.

With just days to go before the NEET UG 2025 examination, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess final preparations. The exam is set to take place on Sunday, May 4.

Security and Logistics Take Center Stage

The meeting was held at the Secretariat’s video conference hall, bringing together top officials including Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP (Intelligence) Anurag, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, and Home Secretary Apurba Roy.

Discussions centered on streamlining logistical operations and reinforcing security at exam venues to ensure the process unfolds smoothly.

Authorities stated that all exam centers have been thoroughly inspected. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police are supervising safety arrangements to minimize the risk of disruptions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Comprehensive security protocols are in place to facilitate a hassle-free exam experience for the candidates,” officials confirmed.

Nearly 5,000 Aspirants Set to Appear

As per the official press release, 4,892 students from Tripura will take the NEET UG exam, a key gateway to medical education in India.

The exam will be administered across 11 centers in the state.

Ten of these centers are located in West Tripura district, while one is situated in Dhalai district.

Exam Centers Named, CM Shares Assurance

Among the centers in West Tripura are Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Bir Bikram Memorial College, Banividyapith Girls’ Higher Secondary School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Kunjaban-I.

Other venues include Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Hindi Higher Secondary School, and Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School.

In Dhalai district, the Kamalpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School has been designated as the sole center.

Chief Minister Saha also addressed the public via his official social media accounts.

He emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring a secure and efficient examination environment for all aspiring medical students.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam