Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting

Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting

He emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring a secure and efficient examination environment for all aspiring medical students.

Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting

Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting


With just days to go before the NEET UG 2025 examination, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to assess final preparations. The exam is set to take place on Sunday, May 4.

Security and Logistics Take Center Stage

The meeting was held at the Secretariat’s video conference hall, bringing together top officials including Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP (Intelligence) Anurag, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, and Home Secretary Apurba Roy.

Discussions centered on streamlining logistical operations and reinforcing security at exam venues to ensure the process unfolds smoothly.

Authorities stated that all exam centers have been thoroughly inspected. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police are supervising safety arrangements to minimize the risk of disruptions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Comprehensive security protocols are in place to facilitate a hassle-free exam experience for the candidates,” officials confirmed.

Nearly 5,000 Aspirants Set to Appear

As per the official press release, 4,892 students from Tripura will take the NEET UG exam, a key gateway to medical education in India.

The exam will be administered across 11 centers in the state.

Ten of these centers are located in West Tripura district, while one is situated in Dhalai district.

Exam Centers Named, CM Shares Assurance

Among the centers in West Tripura are Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Bir Bikram Memorial College, Banividyapith Girls’ Higher Secondary School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Kunjaban-I.

Other venues include Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Hindi Higher Secondary School, and Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School.

In Dhalai district, the Kamalpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School has been designated as the sole center.

Chief Minister Saha also addressed the public via his official social media accounts.

He emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring a secure and efficient examination environment for all aspiring medical students.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam

 

Filed under

Manik saha NEET UG 2025 Exam tripura

newsx

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru
newsx

Tripura CM Reviews NEET UG 2025 Exam Preparations in High-Level Meeting
newsx

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Bengaluru Match Under Threat Due To Rain Forecast
newsx

Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam
newsx

Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Over 30,000 Devotees Visit Temple After Opening On May 2
U.S. approves potential \

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Bengaluru Match Under Threat Due To Rain Forecast

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Bengaluru Match Under Threat Due To Rain Forecast

Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam

Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam

Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Over 30,000 Devotees Visit Temple After Opening On May 2

Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Over 30,000 Devotees Visit Temple After Opening On May 2

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit

US Approves Potential $3.5 Billion Missile Sale To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Trump’s Visit

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After