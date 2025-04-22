Tripura: Heavy Rains Cause Damage To Over 400 Houses; Electricity Connectivity Disrupted

According to a statement, strong rains and thunderstorms battered Tripura, causing damage to over 400 homes. According to the report, 49 poles were broken and electricity connectivity was also interrupted.

According to a statement, strong rains and thunderstorms battered Tripura, causing damage to over 400 homes.

According to a statement, strong rains and thunderstorms battered Tripura, causing damage to over 400 homes.

According to the report, 49 poles were broken and electricity connectivity was also interrupted.

At Karbook in the Gomati district, two people were hurt when their homes fell. They were recognized as Rumati Tripura (39), and Nayan Kumar Tripura (70).

“Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged – fully, partially, or severely,” said a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, all of the main rivers—including the Gomati, Muhuri, and Feni—are flowing below the flood level.

More details awaited.