Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tripura is Now on the Investment Map of India: CM Manik Saha In Exclusive Interview with NewsX

Tripura is Now on the Investment Map of India: CM Manik Saha In Exclusive Interview with NewsX

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha laid out a comprehensive vision for the northeastern state's future, highlighting massive investment inflows, enhanced security, and an evolving industrial climate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Act East” policy.

Tripura is Now on the Investment Map of India: CM Manik Saha In Exclusive Interview with NewsX


In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha laid out a comprehensive vision for the northeastern state’s future, highlighting massive investment inflows, enhanced security, and an evolving industrial climate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Act East” policy. Speaking on the sidelines of the Rising Northeast Summit held in the national capital, Saha expressed optimism over Tripura’s growing role in India’s economic transformation.

“Until the Northeast develops, the country cannot truly develop,” said Dr. Saha, quoting PM Modi. “Today, thanks to the Prime Minister’s guidance and the Act East policy, the region is being transformed. From roads to railways, internet to waterways – connectivity has seen a massive leap.”

According to Dr. Saha, Tripura is fast emerging as a new investment destination in the Northeast. “Today alone, Tripura attracted fresh investment proposals worth ₹1,564.6 crore. This is in addition to the ₹3,000 crore already grounded. The law-and-order situation has improved significantly, giving investors confidence to come in,” he told NewsX.

Policies Driving Change

When asked about specific policy reforms contributing to this transformation, CM Saha outlined a suite of state-level measures:
“We have rolled out several key policies – the Tripura IT Policy 2022, the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Policy, Tripura Logistics Policy, Data Centre Policy, Tourism Policy, and Startup schemes. These are tailored to create a business-friendly environment,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also pointed out Tripura’s unique strength in natural resources, especially agarwood, rubber, and bamboo. “Agartala gets its name from agar trees. We are now focusing on value-added products like perfumes, bamboo-based ethanol, and more,” Saha added.

“North East is No Longer a Frontier – It is the Heart of India”

Dr. Saha emphasized the drastic shift in the Centre’s approach towards the Northeast. “Earlier, the region was treated as a frontier province, distant from national priorities. That mindset has changed. PM Modi has visited the region over 60 times. More than 700 visits have been made by central ministers. This consistent engagement has given the people and investors tremendous confidence,” he noted.

He added, “What we see now is a Prime Minister who understands and nurtures the Northeast – something that was missing earlier.”

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

On the issue of internal security and border management, the Chief Minister was categorical:
“Tripura is now ranked third-best among 28 states in terms of law and order. Illegal immigration will not be tolerated. We are cracking down on unauthorized Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. We’ve instructed BSF and state agencies to be on high alert.”

He continued, “We are ensuring that Tripura is safe – not just for our citizens but also for the industries looking to set up here.”

Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Dr. Saha also made a passionate appeal to Indian and international tourists:
“I invite everyone to come and discover Tripura. We have Unakoti, a proposed UNESCO World Heritage site, the majestic Tripura Sundari Temple, Rudrasagar Lake with the Neermahal palace – all treasures waiting to be explored.”

He added that infrastructure and tourist facilities are being rapidly upgraded to accommodate the growing interest in the state’s cultural and natural richness.

Operation Sindoor and National Security

Reflecting on the successful Operation Sindoor, which saw India retaliate strongly against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Dr. Saha said:
“The entire country felt empowered. The way our soldiers responded – it sent a strong message. The North East too stands with the rest of India in celebrating this bold stance.”

He remarked on the symbolism of the operation’s name: “When the sindoor was wiped from the foreheads of our daughters, the country responded with strength. It was tit-for-tat, and it has boosted national morale.”

Looking forward, Dr. Saha said the focus will be on sectors like bamboo-based ethanol production, agro-processing, healthcare, education, logistics, and tourism.
“Tripura is rich in natural resources – agar, rubber, bamboo. We welcome investors in these sectors. Our aim is to convert our traditional strengths into modern economic engines,” he said.

He signed off with a clear message: “Tripura is open for business. It is peaceful, resource-rich, and backed by strong governance. This is the best time to invest in the Northeast.”

Watch The Full Video Here:

Filed under

Act East policy Dr. Manik Saha tripura

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’