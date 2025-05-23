Tripura is Now on the Investment Map of India: CM Manik Saha In Exclusive Interview with NewsX

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha laid out a comprehensive vision for the northeastern state's future, highlighting massive investment inflows, enhanced security, and an evolving industrial climate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Act East” policy.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha laid out a comprehensive vision for the northeastern state’s future, highlighting massive investment inflows, enhanced security, and an evolving industrial climate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Act East” policy. Speaking on the sidelines of the Rising Northeast Summit held in the national capital, Saha expressed optimism over Tripura’s growing role in India’s economic transformation.

“Until the Northeast develops, the country cannot truly develop,” said Dr. Saha, quoting PM Modi. “Today, thanks to the Prime Minister’s guidance and the Act East policy, the region is being transformed. From roads to railways, internet to waterways – connectivity has seen a massive leap.”

According to Dr. Saha, Tripura is fast emerging as a new investment destination in the Northeast. “Today alone, Tripura attracted fresh investment proposals worth ₹1,564.6 crore. This is in addition to the ₹3,000 crore already grounded. The law-and-order situation has improved significantly, giving investors confidence to come in,” he told NewsX.

Policies Driving Change

When asked about specific policy reforms contributing to this transformation, CM Saha outlined a suite of state-level measures:

“We have rolled out several key policies – the Tripura IT Policy 2022, the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Policy, Tripura Logistics Policy, Data Centre Policy, Tourism Policy, and Startup schemes. These are tailored to create a business-friendly environment,” he said.

He also pointed out Tripura’s unique strength in natural resources, especially agarwood, rubber, and bamboo. “Agartala gets its name from agar trees. We are now focusing on value-added products like perfumes, bamboo-based ethanol, and more,” Saha added.

“North East is No Longer a Frontier – It is the Heart of India”

Dr. Saha emphasized the drastic shift in the Centre’s approach towards the Northeast. “Earlier, the region was treated as a frontier province, distant from national priorities. That mindset has changed. PM Modi has visited the region over 60 times. More than 700 visits have been made by central ministers. This consistent engagement has given the people and investors tremendous confidence,” he noted.

He added, “What we see now is a Prime Minister who understands and nurtures the Northeast – something that was missing earlier.”

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

On the issue of internal security and border management, the Chief Minister was categorical:

“Tripura is now ranked third-best among 28 states in terms of law and order. Illegal immigration will not be tolerated. We are cracking down on unauthorized Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. We’ve instructed BSF and state agencies to be on high alert.”

He continued, “We are ensuring that Tripura is safe – not just for our citizens but also for the industries looking to set up here.”

Tourism and Cultural Heritage

Dr. Saha also made a passionate appeal to Indian and international tourists:

“I invite everyone to come and discover Tripura. We have Unakoti, a proposed UNESCO World Heritage site, the majestic Tripura Sundari Temple, Rudrasagar Lake with the Neermahal palace – all treasures waiting to be explored.”

He added that infrastructure and tourist facilities are being rapidly upgraded to accommodate the growing interest in the state’s cultural and natural richness.

Operation Sindoor and National Security

Reflecting on the successful Operation Sindoor, which saw India retaliate strongly against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Dr. Saha said:

“The entire country felt empowered. The way our soldiers responded – it sent a strong message. The North East too stands with the rest of India in celebrating this bold stance.”

He remarked on the symbolism of the operation’s name: “When the sindoor was wiped from the foreheads of our daughters, the country responded with strength. It was tit-for-tat, and it has boosted national morale.”

Looking forward, Dr. Saha said the focus will be on sectors like bamboo-based ethanol production, agro-processing, healthcare, education, logistics, and tourism.

“Tripura is rich in natural resources – agar, rubber, bamboo. We welcome investors in these sectors. Our aim is to convert our traditional strengths into modern economic engines,” he said.

He signed off with a clear message: “Tripura is open for business. It is peaceful, resource-rich, and backed by strong governance. This is the best time to invest in the Northeast.”

