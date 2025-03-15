Tripura: Man Kills Puppy In A viral Video; People Demand Justice

In a shocking incident from Tripura, a man named Bador Jamatia was arrested for brutally killing a puppy and sharing a video of the horrifying act on social media. The police took him into custody on Saturday in Teliamura, Khowai district, after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal welfare organizations.

Officials from the Teliamura police station acted swiftly, tracking Jamatia for three days before successfully arresting him. He is scheduled to be presented before the court on Sunday.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Rajib Debnath, the Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura police station, confirmed the arrest while speaking to Northeast Today. He stated that authorities launched an investigation immediately after receiving complaints regarding the disturbing video.

“It took three days of continuous efforts to track down the suspect. We have now arrested him, and he will be produced before the court tomorrow,” Debnath said.

Public Outrage Over Viral Video

The gruesome video of the puppy’s killing spread rapidly on social media, sparking outrage across the country. Netizens, animal rights activists, and the general public expressed their anger, demanding strict legal action against the accused. Many people took to social media platforms to condemn the act and call for stronger laws against animal cruelty.

Government and Animal Welfare Groups Take Action

In response to the public outcry, Tripura’s Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das directed the police to take immediate action against Jamatia. Additionally, two prominent animal welfare organizations, Pawsome and K-Nine, filed general diary (GD) entries at different police stations, urging authorities to act swiftly and ensure justice.

Adding further weight to the demand for strict action, Tipra Motha’s founder and royal family member, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, also lodged a formal complaint against Jamatia. He called for stringent legal measures to ensure such acts of cruelty do not go unpunished.

As the case moves forward, the police have assured the public that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of justice in cases of animal cruelty.