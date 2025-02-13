Tripura To Improve Connectivity With Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Paradip Through Inland Waterways

Tripura, an Indian state in the northeast, is to get a tremendous connectivity boost from Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip via the Bay of Bengal once full-scale inland waterways connectivity with Bangladesh is in place. Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently made the announcement at Agartala that the project will greatly augment the state’s connectivity with global markets, making it a top player in world trade.

Inland waterways connectivity has taken major leaps in Tripura in the recent years. Under the program, the Union Ministry has constructed jetties on the Gomati river, which runs through the state. Sonowal underlined that these steps would not only link Tripura with Bangladesh but also provide a gateway to major ports in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, and Paradip, eventually linking the state with the overall maritime chain of India.

Through these waterways, commodities will be able to move from Tripura to key ports on the Bay of Bengal, enabling smoother and cheaper trade routes. This is particularly important for Tripura, which lies at the border with Bangladesh and has traditionally depended on limited connectivity.

The development will open up trade avenues outside Bangladesh, connecting Tripura with major Indian ports along the eastern coast. The long-term aim is to extend “global connectivity” to the northeastern region in a bid to enable industries and producers to access more international markets, according to the Union Minister.

A Gateway for Agricultural and Horticultural Products

Tripura, being blessed with fertile soils, possesses a tremendous amount of potential in agricultural, horticultural, and bamboo-related industries. Sonowal underlined the fact that products from the state’s agricultural and horticultural industries, such as jackfruit and pineapple, are fast picking up across both the national and global fronts. Greater connectivity via inland waterways will unveil new opportunities in terms of trade, making these products a market player at the global level.

The waterways project is one component of a larger initiative to open the economic prospects of the northeastern states and allow easier trade between India and its surrounding nations. Improved connectivity will enable the Tripura goods to be transported to markets in Asia as well as elsewhere in the world, providing the state with a major boost in world trade.

Development Progress in the Last Decade

The Union Minister also appreciated Tripura’s development overall under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last ten years. He pointed out that the state has progressed enormously and is currently placed third in the nation as far as internet connectivity is concerned. Tripura has also emerged on the global platform for exports of agriculture and horticulture.

This development is part of larger trends in the Northeast region, where infrastructure development has been at the heart of the Modi government’s economic growth and regional integration vision. As Sonowal explained, Tripura stands to gain from these developments, with increased access to markets and better economic opportunities for its people.

The Indo-Bangladesh Waterway Protocol

The waterways connectivity of the inner region of Bangladesh started in 2020 with the opening of a floating jetty over the Gomati River, connecting Tripura’s Sonamura to Daudkandi, Bangladesh. This was under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) agreement that provided for the transport of goods and people between the two nations through specified water routes.

In February 2024, there were additional advancements with the establishment of a permanent jetty and a new inland waterway terminal at Srimantapur in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. The terminal, along with the jetty, will be able to process greater amounts of cargo, further increasing the economic transactions between Bangladesh and India.

Efforts are also on to enhance the navigability of the Gomati River through dredging, enabling ships and boats to move more conveniently, especially in the winter season when the water level decreases. The idea is to link Sonamura with Ashuganj, a Bangladesh river port only 60 kilometers away.

Strategic Location and Economic Impact

The border of Tripura with Bangladesh spans 856 kilometers, and so it is a key location for cross-border linkages and commerce. The projected waterways are expected to make travel time sharply reduced between major ports such as Kolkata and Tripura. To illustrate, even though the land distance from Kolkata to Agartala is 1,650 kilometers, through the water route via Bangladesh the distance is reduced to 620 kilometers.

This decrease in distance will not just reduce transportation expenses but also rationalize the transportation of goods, improving trade efficiency and stimulating business development in the area.

The inland waterways project is one of a larger vision for enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth in the northeastern states. Under this vision, the Modi government has emphasized enhancing transport networks, such as roads, railways, and airports, to enhance regional growth.

