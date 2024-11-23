A truck was completely gutted after catching fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday evening. The fire occurred on a bridge near the Mahalaxmi Temple in Dahanu, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area.

According to officials, no one was injured in the incident. The driver of the truck, noticing the flames, immediately jumped to safety, avoiding any harm. Local police quickly arrived at the scene and attempted to extinguish the fire. Despite their efforts, the truck was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Cause of Fire Still Unknown

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet been able to determine what sparked the blaze, and further inquiries are underway. While the origin of the fire is still unclear, the quick response from the driver and the local police likely helped prevent any casualties.

Traffic Disruptions Following the Incident

As a result of the fire, traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was affected for a couple of hours. The incident led to delays, as the highway had to be cleared for safety. Authorities worked to ensure the road was reopened as quickly as possible to minimize the impact on commuters traveling between the two cities.