Trump Waives Russia Sanctions Bill Threatening 100% Tariffs On India; How Will It Benefit New Delhi?

US President Donald Trump has waived key sanctions provisions targeting Russian energy trade, a move that could benefit India by easing the threat of steep tariffs on its exports to the United States for importing Russian crude oil and natural gas. The decision comes after India raised concerns with Washington over the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which could have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five largest importers of Russian energy, including India and China.

The waiver was issued about a month after Trump signed the Bill. It comes amid a diesel supply deal between Washington and Moscow and rising diesel prices in the US ahead of the November midterm elections.

How Trump’s sanctions relief could benefit India

The immediate benefit for India is relief from the threat of additional US tariffs linked to its purchases of Russian energy. Under the legislation, the US President could impose duties of up to 100% on goods imported from the five largest buyers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas. Such tariffs could have made Indian exports to the US more expensive and put pressure on trade between the two countries.

Trump invoked Section 115 of the Graham Act, which allows the President to waive certain sanctions provisions, restrictions on foreign persons and duties under the law. He also waived duties under Sections 112 and 113, which authorised tariffs of up to 500% on goods imported from Russia and up to 100% on goods from the five largest importers of Russian energy.

In his order, Trump said, “I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver is in the national interests of the United States and a report explaining the basis for the certification, consistent with section 115(b) of the Graham Act.”

Why India’s Russian energy purchases matter

India had expressed concern to Washington over the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing the potential impact of the legislation on its trade ties with Moscow. The waiver eases the immediate tariff threat linked to those purchases, although the decision does not itself guarantee broader trade benefits or rule out other US trade measures.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s position on stability in global energy markets following the US-Russia diesel deal. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As far as the diesel deal is concerned, we do not wish to comment on commercial arrangements that have been made between two countries, except to say that we have always advocated for stability in global energy markets.”

Jaiswal also confirmed that India had directly raised its concerns about the US legislation, saying, “We have already conveyed to the US side our concerns regarding the SRIA legislation.”

How the US-Russia diesel deal fits into the decision

Trump has described the diesel agreement with Russia as a “big deal” and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for agreeing to supply “massive amounts” of diesel to the US.

Under the deal, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and one million tonnes immediately thereafter. He added in a Truth Social post that a further three million tonnes would follow within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia’s diesel refineries.

For India, the key outcome is that the waiver removes an immediate threat of punitive tariffs tied to Russian energy imports. However, its wider impact will depend on how Washington applies the legislation and whether further trade measures are introduced.

(with inputs from ANI)

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