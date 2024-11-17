‘Truth Finally Emerging’, PM Modi Lauds The Sabarmati Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film The Sabarmati Report, highlighting its role in bringing truth to light. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister remarked, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

His comment was in response to an X user who shared the trailer of the film, which was released on Friday. The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, recounts the tragic events of February 27, 2002, when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire near Godhra station in Gujarat. The incident resulted in the death of 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya, triggering widespread riots in the state.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has lauded a film for addressing sensitive historical events. In 2022, he praised Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Amid heated debates surrounding the movie, Modi defended its portrayal of history, saying,

“History has to be presented in the right context. Films, like books, poetry, and literature, play a significant role in this process.”

He also criticized detractors, stating, “Those who carry the flag of freedom of expression are rattled by this film.” The movie, featuring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, gained widespread attention for its depiction of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

In 2023, while campaigning in Karnataka, PM Modi referenced another controversial film, The Kerala Story. He accused the Congress party of opposing the movie, which explores the impact of terrorism in Kerala. Addressing a rally in Ballary, he said,

“The movie The Kerala Story exposes the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala, known for its hardworking, talented, and intellectual people. Yet, the Congress is trying to ban it and support terror elements.”

PM Modi’s consistent support for films addressing historical and societal issues underscores his belief in the medium’s power to educate and inform. Whether it is the 2002 Gujarat riots, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, or the dangers of terrorism, these movies serve as tools to provoke thought and challenge preconceived notions.

With The Sabarmati Report, the prime minister once again emphasized the importance of uncovering truths and dismantling fake narratives, ensuring that the public engages with history in a meaningful way.

