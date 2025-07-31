Home > India > TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

TTD will trial new timings for SRIVANI offline darshan tickets from August 1–15, allowing devotees to offer prayers the same day. Tickets will be issued at 10 AM in Tirumala with 4:30 PM reporting time. Quotas remain unchanged, while online bookings until October 31 retain the 10 AM darshan slot. From November 1, all SRIVANI tickets will have 4:30 PM darshan.

TTD to launch new same-day darshan timings for SRIVANI offline tickets from August 1–15.
TTD to launch new same-day darshan timings for SRIVANI offline tickets from August 1–15.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 31, 2025 01:45:42 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board is set to introduce new darshan timings for SRIVANI offline ticket holders on a trial basis from August 1 to 15. The move is aimed at significantly reducing the long waiting period currently faced by devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple in Tirumala.

At present, devotees often have to wait up to three days for darshan after securing a ticket. Under the new pilot plan, those who obtain SRIVANI offline tickets in Tirumala will be allowed to offer prayers on the same day. The ticket issuance will begin daily at 10 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the new schedule, devotees who get their tickets in Tirumala must report at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1 at 4:30 PM on the same day for darshan.

Meanwhile, at Renigunta Airport, where SRIVANI tickets are also issued, the existing schedule will continue. Tickets will be distributed from 7 AM onwards, depending on the daily quota.

The TTD clarified that the current quota of 800 offline tickets in Tirumala and 200 tickets at Renigunta Airport will remain unchanged during the trial period.

For all devotees who have previously purchased online SRIVANI tickets for darshan until October 31, the existing 10 AM darshan report time will still be valid. However, all SRIVANI tickets purchased (both in person or online) on or after November 1, will be for a reporting time of 4:30 PM at Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1. 

The TTD has also requested that devotees arrive at the ticket counter in Tirumala at exactly 10 AM, in order to provide the most convenient, comfortable, and hassle-free experience for all devotees.  This may help with crowd management, and devotees may benefit from this service during it s trial phase. 

This trial service may lead to a permanent change to SRIVANI darshan service operations, pending assessments and potential effectiveness during the trial period of two weeks.

ALSO READ: RS MP Subhas Chandra Bose Seeks Centre’s Immediate Intervention Over Urea Shortage In Andhra Pradesh

Tags: Tirumala

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Alert | Cloudy Skies, Thunder, Lightning, And Waterlogged Roads: IMD Warns Of More Heavy Rain Till August 3
Bengaluru Crypto Firm Loses ₹385 Crore In Massive Hack, Insider Suspected
Delhi Breaks 10-Year Record With Cleanest July Air, Despite Heavy Rains
Drone Panic In Uttar Pradesh Turns Out To Be Pigeons With LED Lights; Two Arrested
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush

LATEST NEWS

Jess Glynne Condemns White House for Using Her Song in Deportation Video
At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza
TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1
Donald Trump Reportedly Considering Presidential Pardon for Grammy-Winning Rap Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs
Trump Slaps 50% Tariffs on Brazil and Copper Imports in Major Trade War Escalation
Kamala Harris Rules Out 2026 California Governor Race, Keeps Door Open for 2028 Bid
West Bank Violence: Illegal Israeli Settlers Cut Water and Electricity as Palestinians Face Eviction
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1
TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1
TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1
TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?