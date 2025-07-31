TTD Announces Same-Day Darshan For SRIVANI Offline Tickets In Tirumala From August 1

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board is set to introduce new darshan timings for SRIVANI offline ticket holders on a trial basis from August 1 to 15. The move is aimed at significantly reducing the long waiting period currently faced by devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple in Tirumala.

At present, devotees often have to wait up to three days for darshan after securing a ticket. Under the new pilot plan, those who obtain SRIVANI offline tickets in Tirumala will be allowed to offer prayers on the same day. The ticket issuance will begin daily at 10 AM, on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the new schedule, devotees who get their tickets in Tirumala must report at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1 at 4:30 PM on the same day for darshan.

Meanwhile, at Renigunta Airport, where SRIVANI tickets are also issued, the existing schedule will continue. Tickets will be distributed from 7 AM onwards, depending on the daily quota.

The TTD clarified that the current quota of 800 offline tickets in Tirumala and 200 tickets at Renigunta Airport will remain unchanged during the trial period.

For all devotees who have previously purchased online SRIVANI tickets for darshan until October 31, the existing 10 AM darshan report time will still be valid. However, all SRIVANI tickets purchased (both in person or online) on or after November 1, will be for a reporting time of 4:30 PM at Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1.

The TTD has also requested that devotees arrive at the ticket counter in Tirumala at exactly 10 AM, in order to provide the most convenient, comfortable, and hassle-free experience for all devotees. This may help with crowd management, and devotees may benefit from this service during it s trial phase.

This trial service may lead to a permanent change to SRIVANI darshan service operations, pending assessments and potential effectiveness during the trial period of two weeks.

