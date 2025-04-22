'Tu Hai Kya Cheez...': Convict's Sinister Warning To Judge After Cheque Bounce Conviction

A tense and alarming situation unfolded at Dwarka Court on April 2, when a man convicted in a cheque bounce case allegedly threatened the presiding judge with dire consequences.

The convict, a 63-year-old retired government teacher, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and fined Rs. 6,65,000. Instead of accepting the verdict, he lashed out in open court.

Outburst in the Courtroom

After Judicial Magistrate First Class Shivangi Mangla delivered the judgment, the accused lost his temper. Reports state he directed a chilling remark at the judge:

“Tu hai kya cheez… ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai.”

According to court records, the man reacted aggressively to the unfavourable verdict. He reportedly questioned how such a judgment could be passed against him and began hurling abuses in open court.

He was seen holding an object and allegedly attempted to throw it toward the judge. The situation escalated as both the convict and his lawyer reportedly began harassing the judge.

Judge Faced Physical and Mental Intimidation

In the official court order, Judge Mangla noted that the harassment turned both mental and physical. The duo allegedly pressured her to quit her job and overturn the conviction.

“Then again, they both harassed mentally and physically to resign from their jobs, and they both again harassed to acquit the accused, else they will file a complaint against me and forcibly arrange my resignation,” the judge stated in her order.

The matter was promptly escalated. On April 5, Judge Mangla forwarded the case to the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Dwarka for further referral to the High Court, seeking appropriate legal proceedings.

Court Responds to Threats, Takes Action

The court did not take the threats lightly. Concerned by the convict’s behavior, it decided to bring the issue before the National Commission for Women.

The convict’s lawyer, Atul Kumar, has also been issued a notice asking him to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the defence appealed for leniency. The lawyer informed the court that the convict, who relies solely on his pension, has three adult sons who are currently unemployed.

Despite the plea for a lighter sentence, the court proceeded with the conviction. The man has been granted bail to challenge the judgment in a higher court.

(With Inputs From ANI)

