Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
Turkey-Linked Celebi Airport Services Challenges Indian Government’s Security Ban In High Court

Celebi Airport Services challenged India’s ban in Delhi HC, calling national security reasons vague after Centre revoked clearance over Turkey’s Pakistan support.

Turkey-Linked Celebi Airport Services Challenges Indian Government’s Security Ban In High Court


Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a ground-handling and cargo company with Turkish roots, has moved the Delhi High Court a day after its security clearance was revoked by the Indian government, citing national security concerns.

The Centre’s action followed tensions with Turkey, which had recently shown open support for Pakistan after India’s Operation Sindoor. On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an order cancelling Celebi’s clearance, which allows it to operate at nine major airports across India, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, explained the government’s move, stating, “Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. Considering the current situation, it has become a matter of national security. Keeping this in mind, Celebi has been banned in the country.”

Celebi swiftly responded to the decision by filing a petition in the Delhi High Court. The company argued that the decision lacked clear reasoning and was based on “vague” national security concerns, according to a report by Reuters. It also stated that nearly 3,800 jobs and investor trust were now at risk, and the move had come without prior warning.

In its public statement on Thursday, Celebi denied any links to the Turkish government, insisting that its India operations are fully managed by Indian professionals. “We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard,” the company stated. “Our business in India is led by Indians, and we are deeply committed to India’s growth.”

Celebi added that it follows global standards in corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality. The company operates across six countries and claims a 65-year legacy in aviation services, providing ground handling and cargo operations on three continents.

India had granted Celebi its security clearance in November 2022. According to its official data, the firm handles nearly 58,000 flights and over 5.4 lakh tonnes of cargo annually in India.

The controversy stems from growing diplomatic strain after Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Turkey’s public support for Pakistan following the operation drew criticism from Indian leaders, prompting stricter scrutiny of Turkish-affiliated companies operating within India.

As the legal proceedings continue, the High Court is expected to examine the Centre’s justification and the potential implications for employees and airport operations across India.

Filed under

Celebi Airport Services Delhi High Court Turkey Pakistan support

newsx

