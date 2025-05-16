Turkey’s Role Is A Well-Planned Challenge Against Global Peace: Rajeshwar Singh

The BJP leader warned Turkey saying that "promoting terrorism in the name of religion would prove suicidal not only for it but for the entire civilized world."

BJP MLA from Lucknow’s Sarojininagar Dr Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday came down heavily on Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement in favour of Pakistan saying this is clear support to terrorism and “a deadly intervention against world peace”.

Singh, who is first time MLA said that Turkey has always stood with elements that foster radicalism and global terrorism.

Hitting back at the Turkey for its support to Pakistan, Singh, a former Enforecement Directorate officer made these comments on his X handle.

He said, “Turkey’s constant supoort in favour of Pakistan over Kashmir – while Pakistan is globally recognised as a patron of terrorism.”

“Turkey has its active connections with Muslim brotherhood and other radical Islamic organisations, which fosters the roots of global extremism. There are allegations of Turkey’s of direct or indirect support to extremist groups in Syria, Libya and Afghanistan undermines the prospects of stability and peace in these regions,” the BJP leader said.

Singh said, “India has always adopted a clear, consistent and tough policy against terrorism and extremism. Countries that provide protection and support to such forces are against humanity. They should be isolated at international forum.”

He also urged the international communities to take note of the dangerous and irresponsible role of Turkey and give a strong message on international level so that those who harbor terror get a clear warning.

