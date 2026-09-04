Tutti Frutti or Poison? Shocking Processing Video Sparks Hygiene, Bacteria Concerns

Users React With Shock And Disgust
A Recurring Pattern With Viral Food Videos
Guys, Aap sabhi ke liye bahut hi hygienic tarike se tuti furti banai ja rahi hai, video dekhne ke baad kafi logo ka fruti favourite ban jayega pic.twitter.com/rvCsvE8GiW
— Payal Kushwaha (@payalpixel) September 3, 2026
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.