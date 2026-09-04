Tutti Frutti or Poison? Shocking Processing Video Sparks Hygiene, Bacteria Concerns

A video showing how tutti frutti, the colourful candied fruit bits found in cakes, ice creams and bakery items across India, is processed has gone viral on social media, leaving many users questioning the hygiene standards behind one of the country’s most loved snack toppings.

The video was shared on X by a user with a caption that translates to “this tutti frutti is being made for all of you in a very hygienic way, after watching the video a lot of people’s fruity will become their favourite,” a line widely read as sarcastic given what the clip actually shows.

Users React With Shock And Disgust

Since being posted, the clip has drawn a wave of reactions from users questioning how the popular candy is manufactured on a commercial scale, with many saying it has changed the way they look at desserts and bakery items containing tutti frutti. The visuals have sparked concern around the cleanliness of the processing environment, prompting comparisons to similar viral food processing videos that have previously gone viral for the wrong reasons.

A Recurring Pattern With Viral Food Videos

This is not the first time a behind the scenes look at a popular Indian snack or sweet has triggered a wave of hygiene concerns online. Videos claiming to show the making of items like ice gola, cotton candy and street food snacks have similarly gone viral in the past, often leading to heated debates about food safety standards, unregulated small scale manufacturing, and the lack of visibility consumers have into how packaged and loose food items reach their plates.

As of now, there has been no official response or clarification from any tutti frutti manufacturer regarding the specific facility or process shown in the viral video.