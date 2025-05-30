TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

At a grand felicitation event held in Mahabalipuram, TVK Chief Vijay honored top-performing students from Class 10 and 12 across 88 assembly constituencies. The ceremony saw parents and students gathered as Vijay handed out certificates and cash rewards, while delivering an inspiring message to both young achievers and voters.

Vijay emphasized the importance of academic success but urged students not to let stress dominate their lives. “Achievements in academic education are important. But don’t get stressed over it. There’s no need to stress,” he said, addressing students directly.

Challenging the widespread belief that NEET is the only gateway to success, Vijay remarked, “Is NEET the only option? This world is much larger than NEET. There are many achievements awaiting you.” His words highlighted the diverse opportunities life offers beyond a single exam.

Vijay also appealed to the youth and their families to strengthen their democratic values. “Keep your mind strong and democratic. Only democracy can ensure freedom in this world. A structured democracy is important for inclusive, equitable growth,” he said. He urged everyone to fulfill their democratic responsibilities by voting wisely and choosing honest, uncorrupt leaders. “Don’t encourage cash for vote culture,” he warned, stressing the damage caused by money politics.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Vijay cautioned, “Wait and see what’s going to happen next year. They are going to come to you with tons and tons of money. The money looted from you. What are you going to do? You know what to do.”

Vijay also spoke against caste and religious polarization, a tactic often used to divide communities. “Don’t entertain the idea of polarization based on caste and religion. Don’t allow such thoughts. Farmers don’t produce goods based on caste or religion. Labourers don’t work based on caste or religion. Does nature have caste or religion in it?” He urged people to avoid divisive politics much like they avoid harmful drugs.

Highlighting recent concerns over historical distortions, Vijay condemned a UPSC question paper that referred to social reformer Periyar with a caste label. “Recently, an attempt was made to even paint Periyar with a caste title. In the UPSC question paper, Periyar’s name was mentioned with a caste title. We strongly condemn this,” he said firmly.

