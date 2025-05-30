Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

TVK Vijay honored toppers, urged youth to look beyond NEET, reject caste divide and vote buying, stressing democracy’s role for equitable growth and true leadership.

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your Vote”

TVK Chief Vijay honored top students in Mahabalipuram, urging youth to stay stress-free, reject caste politics, fight vote buying, and embrace democracy ahead of elections.


At a grand felicitation event held in Mahabalipuram, TVK Chief Vijay honored top-performing students from Class 10 and 12 across 88 assembly constituencies. The ceremony saw parents and students gathered as Vijay handed out certificates and cash rewards, while delivering an inspiring message to both young achievers and voters.

Vijay emphasized the importance of academic success but urged students not to let stress dominate their lives. “Achievements in academic education are important. But don’t get stressed over it. There’s no need to stress,” he said, addressing students directly.

Challenging the widespread belief that NEET is the only gateway to success, Vijay remarked, “Is NEET the only option? This world is much larger than NEET. There are many achievements awaiting you.” His words highlighted the diverse opportunities life offers beyond a single exam.

Vijay also appealed to the youth and their families to strengthen their democratic values. “Keep your mind strong and democratic. Only democracy can ensure freedom in this world. A structured democracy is important for inclusive, equitable growth,” he said. He urged everyone to fulfill their democratic responsibilities by voting wisely and choosing honest, uncorrupt leaders. “Don’t encourage cash for vote culture,” he warned, stressing the damage caused by money politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Vijay cautioned, “Wait and see what’s going to happen next year. They are going to come to you with tons and tons of money. The money looted from you. What are you going to do? You know what to do.”

Vijay also spoke against caste and religious polarization, a tactic often used to divide communities. “Don’t entertain the idea of polarization based on caste and religion. Don’t allow such thoughts. Farmers don’t produce goods based on caste or religion. Labourers don’t work based on caste or religion. Does nature have caste or religion in it?” He urged people to avoid divisive politics much like they avoid harmful drugs.

Highlighting recent concerns over historical distortions, Vijay condemned a UPSC question paper that referred to social reformer Periyar with a caste label. “Recently, an attempt was made to even paint Periyar with a caste title. In the UPSC question paper, Periyar’s name was mentioned with a caste title. We strongly condemn this,” he said firmly.

ALSO READ: PMK Founder S Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For BJP Alliance, Says He Was Forced

Filed under

democracy in India Mahabalipuram student felicitation TVK Chief Vijay speech

Two Indian peacekeepers

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?
Four people were killed a

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway
Tamil actor-turned-politi

TVK Leader Vijay At Mahabalipuram Felicitation: “NEET Is Not The Only Path, Democracy Needs Your...
newsx

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?
A Delhi judge has been tr

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit...
newsx

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit Right To Vote In EU

‘I Was Extremely Surprised’: French Court Rules In Favour Of British Woman, Giving Her Pre-Brexit...

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha

CBI Arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi In ₹20 Lakh Bribery Case In Odisha

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth