Twin Explosions Outside Amritsar Temple Spark Panic, Probe Underway

Panic gripped Amritsar’s Khandwala area after two explosions rocked the Thakur Dwar temple late at night, shattering windows and damaging its walls. Authorities are investigating the attack, which was caught on CCTV, showing two suspects fleeing the scene.

Two explosions were reported outside the Thakur Dwar temple in Amritsar, causing damage to the temple’s walls and shattering window panes, officials confirmed on Saturday. While no casualties were reported, the incident created panic among residents of the Khandwala area.

Attack Caught on CCTV

Surveillance footage captured two unidentified men arriving at the temple on a motorcycle. The video shows them waiting briefly before one of them hurls what is presumed to be a grenade towards the temple. Immediately after the explosion, the suspects fled the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities were alerted about the incident around 2 a.m. by the temple priest. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar assured that police teams are actively working to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

“A forensic team has collected samples from the site, and a thorough investigation is in progress,” Bhullar stated. He further emphasized that the suspects would be arrested soon.

Pattern of Explosions in the Region

This attack comes amid a series of similar explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over the past four months. Security officials are examining potential links between these incidents as part of their investigation.

