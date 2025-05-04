‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

Citing law and order failures, he recommended deploying central forces, setting up an inquiry commission, and hinted at constitutional options like Article 356 if the situation worsens.

In a significant move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, raising alarm over the recent violence in Murshidabad and warning that “the twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” poses a serious challenge in the state.

In a significant move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, raising alarm over the recent violence in Murshidabad and warning that “the twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” poses a serious challenge in the state.

The violence, which broke out amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claimed at least three lives, including a father and son, and left several injured. Governor Bose’s report claims the riots appeared “premeditated” and accuses the state government of failing to act despite being aware of the threat.

Key Recommendations in the Governor’s Report

Governor Bose proposed a slew of measures to tackle the crisis:

Deployment of central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh, including Murshidabad and Malda. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Constitution of an Inquiry Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to investigate administrative lapses.

Exploration of constitutional options, including Article 356, if law and order further deteriorates.

While the report mentions Article 356, which allows for President’s Rule in a state, a Home Ministry official clarified that the Governor has not recommended its immediate implementation. Rather, he highlighted it as a constitutional provision open to the Centre in case the situation worsens.

Governor Alleges Administrative Failure

The Governor’s report criticises the state government’s “woeful lack of coordination” and failure to maintain law and order, despite issuing a temporary internet suspension order on April 8 the same day the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was notified.

“The state government was aware of the imminent build-up of threat to law and order in Murshidabad but failed to establish a viable security mechanism,” the report said.

Bose also expressed concern about the “spillover effect” of the violence to other districts like Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, noting the “adverse demographic composition” in these border areas where Hindus are minorities or part of a plural population.

Call for Stronger Central Intervention

Citing a rise in “radicalisation and polarisation”, the Governor underscored the urgency of central intervention to restore public confidence in the rule of law.

He concluded by stating: “May I suggest that the Government of India considers the constitutional options not only to put a check on the current situation but also to generate confidence of people in the rule of law.”The West Bengal government is yet to issue an official response to the Governor’s detailed report.

ALSO READ: ‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds