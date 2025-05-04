Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

Citing law and order failures, he recommended deploying central forces, setting up an inquiry commission, and hinted at constitutional options like Article 356 if the situation worsens.

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence

In a significant move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, raising alarm over the recent violence in Murshidabad and warning that “the twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” poses a serious challenge in the state.


In a significant move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, raising alarm over the recent violence in Murshidabad and warning that “the twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” poses a serious challenge in the state.

The violence, which broke out amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claimed at least three lives, including a father and son, and left several injured. Governor Bose’s report claims the riots appeared “premeditated” and accuses the state government of failing to act despite being aware of the threat.

Key Recommendations in the Governor’s Report

Governor Bose proposed a slew of measures to tackle the crisis:

  • Deployment of central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh, including Murshidabad and Malda.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Constitution of an Inquiry Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to investigate administrative lapses.

  • Exploration of constitutional options, including Article 356, if law and order further deteriorates.

While the report mentions Article 356, which allows for President’s Rule in a state, a Home Ministry official clarified that the Governor has not recommended its immediate implementation. Rather, he highlighted it as a constitutional provision open to the Centre in case the situation worsens.

Governor Alleges Administrative Failure

The Governor’s report criticises the state government’s “woeful lack of coordination” and failure to maintain law and order, despite issuing a temporary internet suspension order on April 8 the same day the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was notified.

“The state government was aware of the imminent build-up of threat to law and order in Murshidabad but failed to establish a viable security mechanism,” the report said.

Bose also expressed concern about the “spillover effect” of the violence to other districts like Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, noting the “adverse demographic composition” in these border areas where Hindus are minorities or part of a plural population.

Call for Stronger Central Intervention

Citing a rise in “radicalisation and polarisation”, the Governor underscored the urgency of central intervention to restore public confidence in the rule of law.

He concluded by stating: “May I suggest that the Government of India considers the constitutional options not only to put a check on the current situation but also to generate confidence of people in the rule of law.”The West Bengal government is yet to issue an official response to the Governor’s detailed report.

ALSO READ: ‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

Filed under

Bengal Governor report Murshidabad riot

In a significant move, We

‘Twin Spectre Of Radicalisation And Militancy’, Bengal Governor On Murshidabad Violence
As the church prepares fo

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?
A new study led by Indian

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster...
The remote South Texas si

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase
A missile fired by Irania

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza...
A major drug bust in Thal

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

Explained: What Challenges Await the Next Pope After Francis’ 12-Year Papacy?

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster Ageing

Your Heart May Be Older Than You Think: Study Links Poor Health Habits To Faster...

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase

Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza War

Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza...

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

Entertainment

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025?

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media