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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal For Second Postmortem, Husband Sent To Police Custody

Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal For Second Postmortem, Husband Sent To Police Custody

AIIMS doctors arrive in Bhopal for the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma as the Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance and the local court sends husband to police custody amid CBI probe recommendation.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal To Conduct Second Postmortem (Photos: X)
Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal To Conduct Second Postmortem (Photos: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 06:14 IST

A medical team comprising four senior doctors from the AIIMS, New Delhi, has arrived in Bhopal to carry out a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma on Sunday, following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court had ordered a fresh autopsy to be conducted by specialists from AIIMS. Acting on the directive, the team travelled earlier in the day and reached Bhopal carrying advanced medical equipment required for the procedure.

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is likely to hear the matter on Monday.

The court has registered the case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’ marking a significant escalation in judicial scrutiny of the matter.

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Accused Remanded to Police Custody

A local court in Bhopal has remanded Twisha Sharma’s husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, to seven days of police custody. The custody period runs from May 23 to May 29 and was granted to support further interrogation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

His counsel opposed the remand and indicated that they would move a bail application after the completion of the seven-day custody period.

Medical Board and Ongoing Investigation

Earlier, a medical board was constituted to oversee the second post-mortem, with the procedure authorised by a Bhopal court upon a request from the state government. The Director of AIIMS Delhi was tasked with supervising the examination. The team is equipped with updated forensic instruments and is en route to the city.

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being on the run. Investigators have also issued three notices to his mother, Giribala Singh, a former judge, as part of the wider inquiry.

CBI Probe Recommendation and Case Background

The Central Bureau of Investigation probe has already been recommended by the Madhya Pradesh government as scrutiny intensifies around the case.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal resident, in December 2025. She died on May 12, after which her family alleged mental harassment and dowry-related abuse by her husband and in-laws. Amid the ongoing investigation, her family has demanded a ‘fair investigation’ from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal For Second Postmortem, Husband Sent To Police Custody
Tags: AIIMS DelhiBhopal caseCBI probecriminal-investigationdowry harassmenthome-hero-pos-3madhya pradesh high courtSamarth Singhsecond post-mortemSupreme Court IndiaTwisha Sharma

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal For Second Postmortem, Husband Sent To Police Custody

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team Arrives In Bhopal For Second Postmortem, Husband Sent To Police Custody
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