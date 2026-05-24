Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Today Evening After Second Post-Mortem | Here’s What We Know

Model-actor Twisha Sharma’s last rites will be performed in Bhopal on Sunday evening after her second post-mortem examination ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court clears all questions.

The case has raised alarm bells nationwide after the model-turned-actress’s family members were arrested on dowry harassment and a fresh post-mortem investigation was ordered over two alleged doctors who discovered irregularities in the first examination.

Family To Perform Last Rites In Bhopal

Twisha Sharma was cremated in the evening around 5 PM on Sunday at the Bhadbhada cremation ground according to family members after Twisha’s family originally intended to bring her body to Delhi but decided against it citing extreme heat waves and medical reasons.

Twisha’s cousin Ashish Sharma said his family hoped the legal and medical proceedings would finally bring justice for Twisha in this case.

AIIMS Delhi Team Conducts Second Post-Mortem

A team of four forensic doctors from AIIMS Delhi travelled to Bhopal to conduct the second post-mortem examination on Twisha Sharma as the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a new post-mortem investigation into her death.

The family was unhappy with the post-mortem report and had requested an independent forensic review of injuries, toxicology report and radiological report to establish the exact cause of death.

Under Police Remand Samarth Singh

Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh was arrested after allegedly evading the police for several days and has now been remanded for seven days. Police are piecing together the case and compiling timelines, digital evidence and recreating the events and circumstances that led to Twisha’s death on May 12.

Police are also looking into dowry harassment allegations, tampering of evidence and family concerns about the CCTV recordings.

Family Wants Clarity

Twisha Sharma’s brother Harshit Sharma said the next few days would be “critical” to the investigation and warned that there is a lack of trust in the police. The family’s demand for transparency continues to grow amid mounting media attention.

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Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and official statements available at the time of writing. The investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death is ongoing, and authorities are yet to present final conclusions. Readers are advised to await official confirmation from law enforcement and forensic agencies.