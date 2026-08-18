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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details

Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet regarding the death of former Miss Pune and model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her Bhopal home on May 12.

The chargesheet details a distressing final message sent by Twisha to her sister-in-law shortly before her death (Image: X)
The chargesheet details a distressing final message sent by Twisha to her sister-in-law shortly before her death (Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 12:03 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 600-page chargesheet in the death of former Miss Pune and model-actor Twisha Sharma, bringing fresh details about the events surrounding her final hours. Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh.

Final Message Before Twisha’s Death

According to the CBI chargesheet, Twisha sent a disturbing message to her sister-in-law shortly before her death. The message indicated that she was deeply distressed and wanted to be left in peace. Investigators have also examined phone conversations in the period immediately preceding the message, which reportedly became increasingly tense. The sequence described in the chargesheet has put renewed focus on what happened inside the family home during those final moments and the interactions Twisha had with her relatives.

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CBI Charges Husband, Mother-in-Law

The CBI has charged Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, with dowry harassment, abetment to suicide and acting with common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both have been in judicial custody since June. The case was transferred to the CBI after Twisha’s family alleged harassment, investigative lapses and foul play. Her family has continued to maintain that she was murdered, despite the latest forensic findings.

AIIMS Forensic Report Adds Key Detail

A court-ordered second post-mortem by an AIIMS Delhi medical board concluded that Twisha died by hanging and found no medico-legal injuries indicating assault or struggle. The board also reported that skin tissue was present on a gymnastics belt allegedly used as the ligature and that the material matched the injury pattern on her neck. The findings have become an important part of the CBI investigation and will now be examined in court alongside witness statements, digital evidence and other material gathered during the probe.

What Happens Next?

With the chargesheet now filed, the case moves into the judicial process. The allegations against Samarth and Giribala remain charges at this stage and will have to be established in court. The competing claims, the family’s allegation of murder and the forensic conclusion of suicidal hanging are likely to remain central to the proceedings.

Also Read: Why Are Farmers Again Attempting To March To Delhi And What Are Their Demands?

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Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details
Tags: CBI chargesheet Bhopal modelMiss Pune model deathTwisha Sharma death caseTwisha Sharma final message

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Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details

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Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details
Twisha Sharma Death: What Happened In Former Miss Pune’s Final Hour? CBI Chargesheet Reveals Details
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