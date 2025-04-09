Two Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Unnatural Sex With Cows, Videos Spark Public Outrage

Two men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for alleged unnatural sex with cows in Indore and Mandsaur. Viral videos led to outrage, protests, and swift police action.

In a deeply disturbing incident, police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested two individuals for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with cows in separate cases reported from Indore and Mandsaur districts. The shameful acts came to light after videos of the incidents surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the public, animal rights activists, and Hindu organisations.

Indore Case: Accused Identified as Factory Worker

The first case was reported in Indore, where a video showing a man committing the act with a cow quickly went viral. The video triggered protests by cow protection activists and several Hindu groups on Tuesday.

Following the uproar, police swiftly acted on the information and reviewed CCTV footage from nearby buildings to verify the incident. The suspect, identified as Vijay Ahirwar, who works as a factory labourer, was arrested shortly after the footage confirmed his involvement.

#Cow #Rape Advertisement · Scroll to continue In MP’s Mandsaur, Police arrested a Brahman, Dwarkapuri Goswami (35) on the allegations for having unnatural sex with a cow. This is the second incident reported in the last 24 hrs. Over 200-KM South from Mandsaur, in Indore Police arrested Vijay Ahirwar for… pic.twitter.com/gvuUdleasI — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 8, 2025

“Vijay has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. He has been charged with causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, which is a punishable offence,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia.

Second Incident in Mandsaur’s Afzalpur Area

Another similar incident was reported from a village under the Afzalpur police station in Mandsaur district, about 200 km from Indore. The accused, 35-year-old Dwarka Goswami, was caught on camera engaging in an unnatural act with a cow in his uncle’s cowshed on Monday night.

A local resident noticed the incident and captured it on video, which also went viral on social media, prompting immediate police action.

According to Afzalpur police station in-charge Samarth Sinam, Goswami was arrested on Tuesday and was even paraded by the police in the village as a form of public shaming.

Legal Action and Public Reaction

Both accused have been charged under the Pashu Krurta Adhiniyam (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act), a law that criminalizes the act of causing unnecessary harm or suffering to animals. Police have also increased surveillance in sensitive areas to prevent further incidents and maintain public order.

The viral videos have ignited debates around animal rights, mental health issues, and the need for stricter enforcement of laws related to animal cruelty.

Animal welfare organisations have called for the strongest possible action, stating that such acts not only amount to extreme cruelty but also shock the conscience of society.

