Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Two Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Unnatural Sex With Cows, Videos Spark Public Outrage

Two Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Unnatural Sex With Cows, Videos Spark Public Outrage

Two men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for alleged unnatural sex with cows in Indore and Mandsaur. Viral videos led to outrage, protests, and swift police action.

Two Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Unnatural Sex With Cows, Videos Spark Public Outrage


In a deeply disturbing incident, police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested two individuals for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with cows in separate cases reported from Indore and Mandsaur districts. The shameful acts came to light after videos of the incidents surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the public, animal rights activists, and Hindu organisations.

Indore Case: Accused Identified as Factory Worker

The first case was reported in Indore, where a video showing a man committing the act with a cow quickly went viral. The video triggered protests by cow protection activists and several Hindu groups on Tuesday.

Following the uproar, police swiftly acted on the information and reviewed CCTV footage from nearby buildings to verify the incident. The suspect, identified as Vijay Ahirwar, who works as a factory labourer, was arrested shortly after the footage confirmed his involvement.

“Vijay has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. He has been charged with causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, which is a punishable offence,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia.

Second Incident in Mandsaur’s Afzalpur Area

Another similar incident was reported from a village under the Afzalpur police station in Mandsaur district, about 200 km from Indore. The accused, 35-year-old Dwarka Goswami, was caught on camera engaging in an unnatural act with a cow in his uncle’s cowshed on Monday night.

A local resident noticed the incident and captured it on video, which also went viral on social media, prompting immediate police action.

According to Afzalpur police station in-charge Samarth Sinam, Goswami was arrested on Tuesday and was even paraded by the police in the village as a form of public shaming.

Legal Action and Public Reaction

Both accused have been charged under the Pashu Krurta Adhiniyam (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act), a law that criminalizes the act of causing unnecessary harm or suffering to animals. Police have also increased surveillance in sensitive areas to prevent further incidents and maintain public order.

The viral videos have ignited debates around animal rights, mental health issues, and the need for stricter enforcement of laws related to animal cruelty.

Animal welfare organisations have called for the strongest possible action, stating that such acts not only amount to extreme cruelty but also shock the conscience of society.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police File Over 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

Filed under

cow abuse madhya pradesh Mandsaur man arrested unnatural sex with cows

RBI's monetary policy dec

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy
newsx

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...
External Affairs Minister

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs
newsx

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why
A scuffle broke out in th

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus
Santo Domingo Nightclub R

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May Skyrocket

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank