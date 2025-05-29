Two Bihar STF Officers Killed In Madhya Pradesh Road Accident While On Duty

Two Bihar STF officers died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh while heading to Gujarat to arrest criminals. A third officer is critically injured and under treatment.

Two officers from the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police tragically lost their lives in a road accident while on official duty, officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 10 AM in the Industrial Police Station area of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased officers have been identified as Sub Inspector Mukund Murari and JC/1146 Vikas Kumar, both of whom were part of a special police team heading to Surat, Gujarat, to apprehend wanted criminals.

The accident occurred when the Scorpio vehicle carrying the officers overturned on the National Highway, causing severe injuries. JC/1030 Jeevdhari Kumar, another officer in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been referred to the Super Speciality Hospital in Indore for advanced medical care.

According to an official release, the STF team, including Sub Inspector Murari, JC Vikas Kumar, and JC Jeevdhari Kumar, had left for Surat on May 27, after receiving proper authorization from senior police officials. Their mission was to arrest notorious and wanted criminals believed to be hiding in Gujarat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While en route to Gujarat in a government vehicle, the team met with the tragic accident, cutting short the lives of two dedicated officers.

Following the accident, senior police officials from Ratlam and Indore were informed, and coordination was immediately established to ensure that all injured personnel received proper medical attention. Special arrangements have been made for the critical treatment of JC Jeevdhari Kumar, who remains under observation at the Indore facility.

The bodies of the deceased officers are being handled as per protocol, and further arrangements are being made for their return and last rites.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident. While preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle lost control and overturned, the exact circumstances leading to the mishap are being looked into by the concerned police departments.

The tragic loss of these officers has sent waves of grief across the Bihar Police department, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and officials.

ALSO READ: Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language Remark