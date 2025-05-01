‘Two Countries Are Getting Ready For A Fight’, Farooq Abdullah On India-Pakistan Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

While endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the incident, Abdullah criticised Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for invoking the two-nation theory, claiming such statements are provocative and harmful to regional stability.

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, National Conference president and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has issued a stark warning about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, suggesting both countries are on the brink of conflict.

Speaking to the media in Srinagar on Thursday, Abdullah strongly condemned the attack and pointed to security and intelligence failures as key reasons behind the breach. He alleged that Pakistan was behind the terror strike, aiming to destabilise peace in the Valley.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight,” Abdullah said, adding that efforts must be made to defuse the situation and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

"We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being done to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch them…

Abdullah criticised Pakistan Army Chief

While endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the incident, Abdullah criticised Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for invoking the two-nation theory, claiming such statements are provocative and harmful to regional stability.

“There is no doubt that this was a matter of security and intelligence lapses. They (Pakistan) wouldn’t have liked the fact that we were living in peace. Propaganda was spread among our people too,” he added.

Abdullah also highlighted the wider implications of such attacks, particularly for Muslims in India. “They (Pakistan) didn’t realise how this would affect Muslims here. For 10 years, a narrative has been going on- that Muslims must be eliminated, that Mosques must be burnt… we are already dealing with it,” he said.

Reacting to the Indian government’s decision to ask Pakistani nationals living in India to leave, the JKNC leader said the move was “against humanity.” “Some people have been here for 70 years, some for 25 years. This action is not good,” he remarked.

Pahalgam terror attack, which has escalated tensions in the region, has reignited concerns about cross-border terrorism and the fragile state of India-Pakistan relations.

