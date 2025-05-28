Two Earthquakes Hit Manipur Within Two Hours, No Damage Reported

Two earthquakes struck Manipur on May 28, 2025 first in Churachandpur (magnitude 5.2) and later in Noney (magnitude 2.5). No damage has been reported, says the National Center for Seismology.

Two separate earthquakes jolted the northeastern state of Manipur early Wednesday morning, with both events occurring within a two-hour window, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. Fortunately, no reports of damage or casualties have emerged as of the latest updates.

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Churachandpur

The first tremor, a relatively strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 1:54 AM IST on May 28, 2025. The epicenter was located in Churachandpur, with coordinates Lat: 24.46N & Long: 94.70E, and a depth of 40 kilometers, as per the NCS post on X (formerly Twitter).

Residents in nearby areas, including Ningthoukhong village in Bishnupur district, reported feeling the tremors. One resident shared, “We felt the first earthquake at home,” highlighting the perceptible impact of the seismic event even outside the epicenter.

Second, Lighter Earthquake Reported in Noney

Roughly 32 minutes later, at 2:26 AM IST, a second, smaller quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was reported. This event occurred in Noney district, at Lat: 24.53N & Long: 93.50E, and a shallower depth of 25 kilometers, according to another NCS update.

Although significantly weaker, the second quake has added to seismic concerns in the region, which is known for its high vulnerability to tectonic movements due to its location in the Himalayan seismic zone.

No Damage or Injuries Reported So Far

As of the time of filing this report, no damage to infrastructure or injuries have been reported from either of the districts affected by the twin earthquakes. Authorities are likely to continue monitoring for any aftershocks or structural damage assessments in the region.

Manipur’s Seismic Sensitivity

Manipur has experienced frequent low to moderate intensity earthquakes due to its location in one of India’s most earthquake-prone zones. Experts often stress the importance of disaster preparedness and early warning systems in such regions to mitigate potential risks.

