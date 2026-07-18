Two Held In Guwahati For Painting Sonam Wangchuk’s Portrait On Public Wall

Two people were arrested by Guwahati Police on Saturday after they were allegedly caught painting a portrait of Sonam Wangchuk on a public wall without permission, even as the activist was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike. Police said the two incidents are unrelated but have registered separate cases over murals of Sonam Wangchuk painted on public property in different parts of the city.

The arrested men were identified as Nakul Mili of Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singha of Dakhingaon, Guwahati. Police said a patrolling team spotted them near the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Khanapara allegedly defacing a public wall by painting Sonam Wangchuk’s portrait.

Guwahati police register two cases over Sonam Wangchuk murals on public property

“Our police patrolling party found them defacing a wall with some painting near the Jyoti Bishnu auditorium. We found two individuals on the spot, and have apprehended them,” DCP East told reporters at Dispur Police Station.

He said a case had been registered and added, “They are currently in our custody. Given that it is a noticeable case, we will let them go in a while.” The officer also said painting on public property without prior permission had become a trend.

DCP (Intelligence) Hiranya Barman said the two admitted they were trying to paint a mural of Sonam Wangchuk. “We have registered a case at Dispur police station in connection with this,” he said.

Another Sonam Wangchuk mural under probe as Delhi hospital monitors activist

Police have also registered another case at Basistha Police Station after a separate mural of Sonam Wangchuk was painted on a public wall. “It has become a trend that some people have tried to damage the flyover, wall of public property, and it is not acceptable. We have registered another case at Basistha police station.

At Basistha, some people came at night and painted a mural. Our investigation is on to identify the person and we will take strict action,” Barman said. DCP East also said, “We are identifying the individuals. Strict action will be taken against them.”

Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk was taken from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital after completing a 20-day hunger strike. Delhi Police said the move was made on medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions, adding that maximum restraint was exercised during the operation. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said, “Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway.”

Sonam Wangchuk has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. The police action in Delhi has drawn criticism from leaders of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress.

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