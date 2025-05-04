Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Two Helicopters From Pakistan In Indian Airspace, Hovering Over Gujarat

Two helicopters of Leonardo AW139 (formerly known as Agusta Westland) travelled from Karachi in Pakistan and are currently believed to be hovering over Gujarat airspace in India.

Two Helicopters From Pakistan In Indian Airspace, Hovering Over Gujarat

Two helicopters of Leonardo AW139 (formerly known as Agusta Westland) traveled from Karachi in Pakistan and presently hovering over Gujarat airspace in India. Traveling likely to Ahmedabad.


Two helicopters of Leonardo AW139 (formerly known as Agusta Westland) travelled from Karachi in Pakistan and are currently believed to be hovering over Gujarat airspace in India. Traveling likely to Ahmedabad.

(This is a developing story…)

