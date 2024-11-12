Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Two IAS Officers, Including ‘Collector Bro’, Face Suspension Over Social Media Allegations In Kerala

In a stunning move that raises debates on social media etiquette, whistleblowing, and intensifying infighting within the Kerala bureaucracy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expelled two Indian Administrative Service officers on disciplinary grounds.

K . Gopalakrishnan, an officer from the 2013 batch and Director of Industries and Commerce, was suspended following allegations against him , as he is reported to be an active member of a WhatsApp group that discussed religion among government officials. A controversy surrounding the group named “Mallu Hindu Officers,” alleged to recruit government officials, made its way to the media last month. In response to the uproar , Gopalakrishnan claimed his phone was hacked, an assertion he later deleted. However, a forensic investigation uncovered no hacking but instead suggested that during the controversy, a process had formatted the phone.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar noted that because the phone was “reset,” uncertainty followed regarding the compromise, leading to the question : who knows? This incident brought attention to the need for stricter regulations on communication between government officers, especially on matters that could be considered sensitive.

On the same day, N . Prashanth, a 2007-batch officer and Special Secretary of the Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department, was suspended after he expressed his public cri de coeur on social media. He criticized Additional Chief Secretary A . Jayathilak on Facebook , accusing him of spreading false reports aimed at tarnishing his reputation . Calling Jayathilak a “psychopath,” Prashanth created further controversy.

Scorched-earth relationship: The spat between the two officers gained traction after some media reports emerged a few days ago, hinting that several files, including some related to the ‘Unnathi’ initiative-a project focused on welfare for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes- went missing while Prashanth was the CEO. A keen follower of social media, Prashanth was also dubbed “Collector Bro. ” In no time, he responded to his own criticism , stating that the criticisms were directed at officials who had released distorted reports and not against the government.

Prashanth, speaking to a news channel, expressed surprise at the disciplinary action initiated and reiterated that he believed in the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression. He pointed out that while opposition to governmental policies could be valid, it must not encounter repressive measures, especially when it calls attention to wrongdoing . He further declared that the Constitution imposed no explicit limits on such free speech concerning these matters, and the final word awaits the actual orders to proceed further.

The suspension of these two officers has also become a political issue, to provide another example. Former Kerala Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma accused Prashanth of conspiring with the leaders of the Opposition UDF to defame her by dragging her into corruption allegations. The political backdrop indeed added flavor to this drama as it unfolds: how some perceive partisan influences in the actions taken against these officers.

Kerala Revenue Minister K . Rajan also couldn’t resist joining the fray, feeling obligated to state that all government officers must be seen to uphold high standards of discipline in service. He added that if this discipline were breached, it would lead to “tough action” so the government does not betray its resolve to maintain order within the administrative framework.

The Gopalakrishnan and Prashanth suspension controversy presents a good opportunity for several reflections on the claims of free speech, the role of social media in government activity, and the politics of the body politic within Kerala’s bureaucratic landscape . It also reveals how digital communications increasingly scrutinize government officers , whose personal opinions could easily conflict with professional conduct in public view.

IAS Officer K Gopalakrishnan suspension Kerala government suspends IAS officers Kerala IAS officers N Prashanth suspension Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala news WhatsApp controversy Kerala
