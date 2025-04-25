Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

A senior NIA team revisited the attack site on Thursday and met witnesses. The NIA Director General is expected to visit the area soon

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources


Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three individuals believed to be involved in the recent Pahalgam attack. The suspects include two Pakistani nationals—Hashim Musa and Ali Bhai alias Talha—and a South Kashmir resident, Adil Hussain Thoker, who allegedly guided them locally. Police officials said they based the sketches on eyewitness testimonies collected from the site. Investigators are examining the possibility of a fourth attacker and are trying to confirm whether he is a local or a foreign militant. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe, The Indian Express reported.

Two Foreign Militants Were Active In Valley For Attack

According to police records, Hashim Musa infiltrated the Valley in September 2023 and operated mainly in Budgam district, near Srinagar. Ali Bhai, who entered the Valley after Musa, remained active in the Dachigam forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The dense forest in Dachigam connects to Tral and then to Pahalgam, providing militants with strategic routes.

Local Guide Returned From Pakistan To Plan The Attack

Police identified the third suspect as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Gurre village in Bijbehara, located in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per police records, Thoker had traveled to Pakistan in 2018 and returned to the Valley in 2023. Investigators believe that he played a crucial role in assisting the two Pakistani militants involved in the Pahalgam attack. Officials stated that Thoker acted as a local guide for the foreign operatives, helping them navigate the difficult terrain. Police described the Pakistani militants as “well-trained and battle-hardened,” with Thoker facilitating their movement and operations in the region.

Eyewitness Descriptions Help Construct Sketches

According to reports about the attack, Police developed the sketches using eyewitness accounts. “In some cases, they were shown pictures of active militants and asked to identify if any of the attackers resembled them,” a police officer in South Kashmir told The Indian Express.

Another officer said the attackers had studied the location in advance. “They had a clear idea about the reaction time of the forces,” he stated. “Baisaran is only accessible by foot, and it would take an hour for the security agencies to react, mobilise and reach the meadow.”

Attackers Flee To Pir Panjal, Search On

Security agencies believe after the attack, attackers escaped into the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range. Search operations involving the Army, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police are ongoing. Investigators recorded statements from 42 eyewitnesses. Some reported that the attackers spared them after identifying their faith or accent. One witness, a local photographer, said he hid in a tree for two hours.

A senior NIA team revisited the site on Thursday and met witnesses. The NIA Director General is expected to visit the area soon

Also Read: Centre Admits That There Was A Security Lapse In Pahalgam 

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pahalgam Terrorist Image

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For...
Purnab Kumar Shaw, consta

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request
Pakistani citizens living

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack
Two Infiltrators From Pak

Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources
The country continues to

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...
newsx

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For West, Warns Of War With India

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Admits Support To Terror Groups, Says Did ‘Dirty Work’ For...

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

No Response from Pakistan Rangers on BSF Constable’s Release Request

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani Nationals Begin Returning Home After India Issues Visa Deadline Following Pahalgam Attack

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice | Video

‘I Want Him Dead’: Navy Officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister Pleads To Haryana Cm For Justice...

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After