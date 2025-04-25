Two Infiltrators From Pakistan, One Kashmiri Local Played Key Role In Pahalgam Attack, Say Sources

A senior NIA team revisited the attack site on Thursday and met witnesses. The NIA Director General is expected to visit the area soon

Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three individuals believed to be involved in the recent Pahalgam attack. The suspects include two Pakistani nationals—Hashim Musa and Ali Bhai alias Talha—and a South Kashmir resident, Adil Hussain Thoker, who allegedly guided them locally. Police officials said they based the sketches on eyewitness testimonies collected from the site. Investigators are examining the possibility of a fourth attacker and are trying to confirm whether he is a local or a foreign militant. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe, The Indian Express reported.

Two Foreign Militants Were Active In Valley For Attack

According to police records, Hashim Musa infiltrated the Valley in September 2023 and operated mainly in Budgam district, near Srinagar. Ali Bhai, who entered the Valley after Musa, remained active in the Dachigam forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The dense forest in Dachigam connects to Tral and then to Pahalgam, providing militants with strategic routes.

Sketch of the terrorists have been released

Local Guide Returned From Pakistan To Plan The Attack

Police identified the third suspect as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Gurre village in Bijbehara, located in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per police records, Thoker had traveled to Pakistan in 2018 and returned to the Valley in 2023. Investigators believe that he played a crucial role in assisting the two Pakistani militants involved in the Pahalgam attack. Officials stated that Thoker acted as a local guide for the foreign operatives, helping them navigate the difficult terrain. Police described the Pakistani militants as “well-trained and battle-hardened,” with Thoker facilitating their movement and operations in the region.

Eyewitness Descriptions Help Construct Sketches

According to reports about the attack, Police developed the sketches using eyewitness accounts. “In some cases, they were shown pictures of active militants and asked to identify if any of the attackers resembled them,” a police officer in South Kashmir told The Indian Express.

Another officer said the attackers had studied the location in advance. “They had a clear idea about the reaction time of the forces,” he stated. “Baisaran is only accessible by foot, and it would take an hour for the security agencies to react, mobilise and reach the meadow.”

Attackers Flee To Pir Panjal, Search On

Security agencies believe after the attack, attackers escaped into the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range. Search operations involving the Army, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police are ongoing. Investigators recorded statements from 42 eyewitnesses. Some reported that the attackers spared them after identifying their faith or accent. One witness, a local photographer, said he hid in a tree for two hours.

A senior NIA team revisited the site on Thursday and met witnesses. The NIA Director General is expected to visit the area soon

