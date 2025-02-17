Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Two Lives Lost To Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Provides Update

Two Lives Lost To Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Provides Update

Two deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh have raised concern, but Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav assures the public that there is no need to panic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Two Lives Lost To Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Andhra Pradesh, Health Minister Provides Update


In the past 10 days, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the loss of two lives due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed the deaths on Monday, with Kamalamma, a 45-year-old woman, passing away at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday, and a 10-year-old boy dying at a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yadav provided reassurance to the public, stating that GBS, which has a low incidence rate of up to two cases per one lakh population, is not a communicable disease. He emphasized that the recent attention to the condition stemmed from a recent incident in Pune, leading to heightened concern. However, he assured the public that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is under control, with 17 confirmed cases of GBS currently being treated.

Overview of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Statistics

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a condition where the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling. It is a non-communicable disease, and while it can be alarming, it can typically be managed with standard treatment. In more severe cases, patients may require immunoglobulin injections and intensive care unit (ICU) admission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the Minister, the total number of GBS cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 stands at 267, with 141 in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half. On average, 25 cases of GBS are reported each month, most of which can be managed without complications. However, the two recent deaths serve as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention to prevent severe outcomes.

Yadav reassured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care and facilities for those affected by the disease. “There is no need to panic as GBS is not a communicable disease,” he concluded.

Filed under

GBS 2024 cases GBS deaths Andhra Pradesh Guillain-Barré Syndrome Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is City Killer Asteroid 2024 YR4 And Why Has China Devised ‘Planetary Defence Force’

What Is City Killer Asteroid 2024 YR4 And Why Has China Devised ‘Planetary Defence Force’

‘ECI Is Made Scapegoat’: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar Criticizes Trend of Blaming Election Commission

‘ECI Is Made Scapegoat’: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar Criticizes Trend of Blaming Election Commission

China Urges US to Reverse Taiwan Policy Changes; Urges US To ‘Correct Its Mistake’

China Urges US to Reverse Taiwan Policy Changes; Urges US To ‘Correct Its Mistake’

Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful Features At An Incredible Price!

Vivo V50 Launches In India: Ultra-Slim Design, 50MP ZEISS Cameras, And A Long-Lasting Battery Powerful...

Presidents Day in Oregon: What’s Open and What’s Closed? See Full List

Presidents Day in Oregon: What’s Open and What’s Closed? See Full List

Entertainment

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons Influencers Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox