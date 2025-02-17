Two deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh have raised concern, but Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav assures the public that there is no need to panic.

In the past 10 days, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the loss of two lives due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed the deaths on Monday, with Kamalamma, a 45-year-old woman, passing away at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Sunday, and a 10-year-old boy dying at a private medical college in Srikakulam 10 days ago.

Yadav provided reassurance to the public, stating that GBS, which has a low incidence rate of up to two cases per one lakh population, is not a communicable disease. He emphasized that the recent attention to the condition stemmed from a recent incident in Pune, leading to heightened concern. However, he assured the public that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is under control, with 17 confirmed cases of GBS currently being treated.

Overview of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Statistics

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a condition where the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and tingling. It is a non-communicable disease, and while it can be alarming, it can typically be managed with standard treatment. In more severe cases, patients may require immunoglobulin injections and intensive care unit (ICU) admission.

According to the Minister, the total number of GBS cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 stands at 267, with 141 in the first half of the year and 126 in the second half. On average, 25 cases of GBS are reported each month, most of which can be managed without complications. However, the two recent deaths serve as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention to prevent severe outcomes.

Yadav reassured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care and facilities for those affected by the disease. “There is no need to panic as GBS is not a communicable disease,” he concluded.