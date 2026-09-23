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Home > India News > Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

A JNU student allegedly faced harassment by two outsiders near Tapti Hostel late at night. The suspects were detained, while police investigate their campus entry and examine concerns over vehicle checks and student safety.

Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU
Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 12:12 IST

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University claims that she was harassed by two outsiders late at night Monday while she was heading back to her hostel. This incident, which happened near Tapti Hostel, has once again raised serious questions about campus security and lack of proper check on vehicle entries in the campus.

The Allegation Of The Student

As per the allegation, the student was heading back to her hostel after leaving Sabarmati Dhaba when she came across two youths sitting inside their car near Tapti Hostel. They asked her to come with them in their car for some alcohol. She was harassed in this process. Shocked by the entire incident, she instantly contacted the campus security guards who in turn called PCR Van at the spot.

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Two Youths Detained by Police

The police arrested both the youths instantly based on this information. Though the victim has not lodged any formal complaint as of now, a case has been registered by the police at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint of a JNU supervisor.

Car Registration Raises Questions

Preliminary findings suggest that the car used by the two youths to enter the campus was registered under the name of a JNU student. Security related complaints have further pointed out that multiple outside vehicles have reportedly been entering the campus using the same student’s credentials. Police are now examining this angle closely to understand how outsiders are gaining access to the university premises.

Students Union Raises Concerns

Sunil Yadav, secretary of the JNU Students Union, claimed that the student named in connection with facilitating outsider entry has allegedly been linked to similar cases in the past. Representatives of various student organisations met officials from the university’s security department, demanding an increase in security personnel, better street lighting across the campus and stricter checks on vehicles entering from outside.

A Wider Concern For Safety

Incidents like this add to growing concerns around safety in the capital. Official data shows that an average of nine cases involving minors are registered daily under the POCSO Act, with police data for the first three months of 2026 recording 798 such cases, of which 655 were resolved and 913 accused arrested.

Investigation Continues

Police say the probe is ongoing, with focus on identifying how outside vehicles are entering the campus and strengthening security protocols going forward.

Also Read: Delhi Crime: Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

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Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

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Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

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Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

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Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car
Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car
Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car
Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car
Two Men Detained After Allegedly Harassing Girl Near Tapti Hostel In JNU While Sitting In Car

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