Monday, June 2, 2025
Two Mentally Challenged Brothers Allegedly Abused at Dehradun Boarding School, Caretaker Arrested

Two brothers with intellectual disabilities, aged nine and thirteen, were allegedly beaten and sexually harassed by the caretaker of a boarding school in Dehradun, according to police officials.

Two Mentally Challenged Brothers Allegedly Abused at Dehradun Boarding School, Caretaker Arrested

Two brothers with intellectual disabilities, aged nine and thirteen, were allegedly beaten and sexually harassed by the caretaker of a boarding school in Dehradun, according to police officials. The boys, who are from the Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, were staying at a boarding school designed for children with special needs.

The school, located in the Banjarawala area of Dehradun, had only been running for about four months before the disturbing allegations surfaced. Following the complaint, the school has now been temporarily shut down.

Police to record boys’ statements with expert help

Investigating officers confirmed that the boys’ statements will be recorded in court with the help of trained professionals. This is being done to ensure the children’s communication and condition are properly understood.

“A police officer investigating the case said the statements of the two brothers, aged nine and 13, will be recorded with the help of experts on Tuesday.”

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also stepped in, removing another boy from the same school as a precautionary measure.

Mother filed police complaint, caretaker arrested

The boys’ mother filed a formal complaint at the Patel Nagar police station, which led to a criminal case being registered. The main accused, identified as 29-year-old Monupal, has been arrested and placed in judicial custody.

Monupal is originally from Indrapur Hedi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, but was living in the Kargi Chowk area of Dehradun at the time of the incident. He holds a diploma in special child care.

CCTV footage shows violent abuse

According to police, the investigation uncovered disturbing CCTV footage that captured the caretaker physically assaulting the children. The video reportedly shows him beating the boys with punches, kicks, and elbow strikes.

Police also conducted medical examinations of the two children and brought in experts to help interpret their communication due to their intellectual challenges.

Child rights commission deeply concerned

Dr. Geeta Khanna, chairperson of the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission, expressed serious concern over the case. She said the Commission will now direct local authorities to carry out inspections of all hostels that house children with special needs and establish clear standards for their operation.

“How we live in our homes is our wish, but how we keep other people’s children cannot depend on our wish. Standards should be set for that,” Dr. Khanna said.

She also mentioned plans to arrange medical evaluations for the two brothers to understand if their condition is genetic and to help provide appropriate treatment if possible.

