Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Two Murder Suspects Deported From The US Arrested In Amritsar

Two Murder Suspects Deported From The US Arrested In Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 119 Indian deportees landed at Sri Guru Ramdas Airport in Amritsar on Saturday, February 15, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Two Murder Suspects Deported From The US Arrested In Amritsar


A United States military aircraft carrying 119 Indian deportees landed at Sri Guru Ramdas Airport in Amritsar on Saturday, February 15, 2025. This marks the second batch of Indian immigrants deported under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Two Deportees Arrested for Murder in Punjab

Among the 119 deportees, two individuals, Sandeep and Pradeep, were immediately arrested by the Punjab Police. According to officials, both men were wanted in connection with a murder case filed in 2023 in Rajpura town, Patiala district. The Patiala Police team took them into custody as soon as they landed in India.

Details of the Criminal Case

The accused, who are cousins, were declared proclaimed offenders in the 2023 murder case. The Punjab Police revealed that they were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • 302 (Murder)
  • 307 (Attempt to Murder)
  • 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt)
  • 506 (Criminal Intimidation)
  • 148 (Rioting, Armed with Deadly Weapon)
  • 149 (Unlawful Assembly)

The case was registered on June 26, 2023, in Patiala district. However, police officials admitted that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was not issued against them prior to their deportation.

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The deportation of these 119 Indian nationals is part of the US government’s intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration. Many of these individuals had entered the US without proper documentation and were detained before being sent back to India.

Of the 119 deportees, the majority hailed from Punjab (67) and Haryana (33). The rest were from:

  • Gujarat (8)
  • Uttar Pradesh (3)
  • Goa (2)
  • Maharashtra (2)
  • Rajasthan (2)
  • Himachal Pradesh (1)
  • Jammu and Kashmir (1)

This follows a similar deportation operation on February 5, 2025, when a US military plane carrying 104 deportees landed in Amritsar.

Punjab CM Opposes Amritsar as a Deportation Hub

During a press conference at Amritsar airport, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed dissatisfaction over Amritsar being used as a landing point for US deportation flights.

“Do not make our holy city (Amritsar) a deport center… Amritsar is known for the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Ram Tirath temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Gobindgarh Fort. Will they allow deportation flights to land at Vatican City if deportees were from there?” he questioned.

The CM’s remarks reflect growing concerns over the political and social implications of these deportations and their impact on Punjab’s global image.

The recent deportation of 119 Indians, including the arrest of two murder accused, has sparked debates about illegal immigration policies and the consequences for returning migrants. With the US government tightening its immigration rules, more such deportations could be expected in the future, raising further legal and humanitarian concerns for affected individuals and their families.

Read More : Delhi Police Scan CCTV Footage To Probe Stampede At Railway Station

Filed under

US deportation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP National President Election Likely To Be Postponed To March

BJP National President Election Likely To Be Postponed To March

Two Students Of Ashoka University Found Dead On Campus

Two Students Of Ashoka University Found Dead On Campus

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of 18 Victims Released By Authorities

Elon Musk Responds To Ashley St. Clair’s Claim Of Having His Child

Elon Musk Responds To Ashley St. Clair’s Claim Of Having His Child

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox