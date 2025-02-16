Two Murder Suspects Deported From The US Arrested In Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 119 Indian deportees landed at Sri Guru Ramdas Airport in Amritsar on Saturday, February 15, 2025. This marks the second batch of Indian immigrants deported under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Two Deportees Arrested for Murder in Punjab

Among the 119 deportees, two individuals, Sandeep and Pradeep, were immediately arrested by the Punjab Police. According to officials, both men were wanted in connection with a murder case filed in 2023 in Rajpura town, Patiala district. The Patiala Police team took them into custody as soon as they landed in India.

Details of the Criminal Case

The accused, who are cousins, were declared proclaimed offenders in the 2023 murder case. The Punjab Police revealed that they were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

302 (Murder)

(Murder) 307 (Attempt to Murder)

(Attempt to Murder) 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt)

(Voluntarily Causing Hurt) 506 (Criminal Intimidation)

(Criminal Intimidation) 148 (Rioting, Armed with Deadly Weapon)

(Rioting, Armed with Deadly Weapon) 149 (Unlawful Assembly)

The case was registered on June 26, 2023, in Patiala district. However, police officials admitted that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was not issued against them prior to their deportation.

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The deportation of these 119 Indian nationals is part of the US government’s intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration. Many of these individuals had entered the US without proper documentation and were detained before being sent back to India.

Of the 119 deportees, the majority hailed from Punjab (67) and Haryana (33). The rest were from:

Gujarat (8)

Uttar Pradesh (3)

Goa (2)

Maharashtra (2)

Rajasthan (2)

Himachal Pradesh (1)

Jammu and Kashmir (1)

This follows a similar deportation operation on February 5, 2025, when a US military plane carrying 104 deportees landed in Amritsar.

Punjab CM Opposes Amritsar as a Deportation Hub

During a press conference at Amritsar airport, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed dissatisfaction over Amritsar being used as a landing point for US deportation flights.

“Do not make our holy city (Amritsar) a deport center… Amritsar is known for the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Ram Tirath temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Gobindgarh Fort. Will they allow deportation flights to land at Vatican City if deportees were from there?” he questioned.

The CM’s remarks reflect growing concerns over the political and social implications of these deportations and their impact on Punjab’s global image.

The recent deportation of 119 Indians, including the arrest of two murder accused, has sparked debates about illegal immigration policies and the consequences for returning migrants. With the US government tightening its immigration rules, more such deportations could be expected in the future, raising further legal and humanitarian concerns for affected individuals and their families.

