Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

The encounter took place in the Indravati National Park area around 9:00 am, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation in the dense forest region. According to a senior police official, an intermittent exchange of fire broke out as the security forces came face-to-face with armed Naxalites.

“Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site so far,” the official said, adding that the operation was still underway in the region to ensure the area was fully secured.

This incident adds to the rising tally of Naxalite casualties in Chhattisgarh this year. With this latest encounter, a total of 137 Naxalites have been killed in separate operations across the state in 2025, of which 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes the conflict-prone Bijapur district.

Bijapur, part of the Bastar division, remains one of the most affected districts in the ongoing conflict between Maoist insurgents and security forces. The region, covered by dense forests and rugged terrain, continues to witness frequent anti-Naxalite operations aimed at restoring peace and security.

