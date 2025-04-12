Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

The encounter took place in the Indravati National Park area around 9:00 am, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation in the dense forest region.

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur


Two Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

The encounter took place in the Indravati National Park area around 9:00 am, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation in the dense forest region. According to a senior police official, an intermittent exchange of fire broke out as the security forces came face-to-face with armed Naxalites.

“Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site so far,” the official said, adding that the operation was still underway in the region to ensure the area was fully secured.

This incident adds to the rising tally of Naxalite casualties in Chhattisgarh this year. With this latest encounter, a total of 137 Naxalites have been killed in separate operations across the state in 2025, of which 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes the conflict-prone Bijapur district.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bijapur, part of the Bastar division, remains one of the most affected districts in the ongoing conflict between Maoist insurgents and security forces. The region, covered by dense forests and rugged terrain, continues to witness frequent anti-Naxalite operations aimed at restoring peace and security.

ALSO READ: I Wrote Thousands Of Letters, But No Reply’: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor Shares Experience

Filed under

Bijapur Chhattisgarh Naxalites

A Chinese court is strugg

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...
newsx

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...
newsx

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Director of a recruitment

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times
As India's top anti-terro

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation
The Supreme Court has set

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue Case

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide