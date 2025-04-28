Two Pakistani Nationals Arrested In Raigarh For Forging Voter Ids And Other Documents

In a major crackdown against illegal foreigners, two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district for allegedly procuring Indian voter ID cards and other documents through fraudulent means.

In a major crackdown against illegal foreigners, two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district for allegedly procuring Indian voter ID cards and other documents through fraudulent means. The accused, identified as Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), hail from Karachi and hold valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV), police officials confirmed.

The arrests were made during a verification drive aimed at identifying illegal foreigners in the district. Acting on specific intelligence, police located Iftikhar and Arnish residing in Kodatarai village, under the jurisdiction of Jutemill police station, at the residence of one Yakub Sheikh.

Investigations revealed that both individuals had acquired voter ID cards and other Indian identification documents by submitting false information to authorities. Consequently, they were arrested under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 199, 200, 419, 467, 468, and 34, relating to making false declarations, cheating by personation, and forgery.

This action coincides with the Indian government’s broader measures following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 tourists dead. Among the measures, the visas of several Pakistani nationals staying in India have been cancelled, and stricter verification processes have been implemented. Further investigations into the case are currently underway.

