Two Pakistani Nationals Iftikhar Sheikh And Arnish Sheikh, Arrested In Chhattisgarh With Fake Indian Documents

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district for allegedly securing fake documents to continue staying illegally in India.

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district for allegedly securing fake documents to continue staying illegally in India. The arrests came as the deadline expired for short-term visa holders from Pakistan to exit the country, following heightened security measures after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The accused, Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), originally from Karachi, were residing in Kodatarai village under Jutemill police station limits. According to the police, both possessed valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV). However, investigations revealed they had fraudulently obtained Indian voter ID cards and other documents by submitting false information.

Officials stated that the duo had provided misleading details in Form No. 06 of the Election Commission to acquire voter identity cards. Their passports, visas, voter IDs, and bank documents are currently under scrutiny.

Their arrest is part of a broader drive to identify and deport illegal foreigners after the government’s ‘Leave India’ order for Pakistani nationals. Following the order, a total of 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, crossed back into Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border between April 24 and April 27. During the same period, 850 Indians returned from Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The exit deadlines varied for different visa categories, with the last date for SAARC visa holders being April 26 and for medical visa holders April 29. Those failing to leave India face penalties under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which prescribes up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally contacted chief ministers to ensure the strict implementation of the deadline. The move comes in the backdrop of sharply escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.

With diplomatic relations severely strained, both nations have withdrawn key officials and imposed reciprocal restrictions on each other’s missions.

Must Read: Fresh Bomb Threats Reported In Kerala Ahead PM Modi’s Visit