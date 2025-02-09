Bloodshed returned to the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh as a fierce encounter between security forces and Maoists left two soldiers and twelve insurgents dead. This latest clash underscores the intensifying battle against Naxalism in the region.

A fierce encounter took place between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, killing two soldiers and twelve insurgents. (Pic Courtesy: X)

The Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh witnessed a deadly encounter between security forces and Maoists, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and twelve Maoists, police confirmed on Sunday morning. Two more soliiders are said two be injured. This latest gunfight comes just a week after eight Maoists were killed in another operation in the same district.

Joint Operation Targets Maoist Stronghold

The previous encounter occurred on January 31, when a joint team of security personnel launched an anti-Maoist operation. A senior police official, quoted by news agency PTI, stated that the operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

The security forces had received intelligence regarding the presence of Maoist cadres from the ‘West Bastar division’ in the area, prompting them to initiate the operation on Friday, the official added.

Government’s Push to Eliminate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

The ongoing security operations align with the central government’s objective of eradicating Naxalism by 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated this commitment on January 6, following a deadly Maoist attack in Bijapur that claimed the lives of eight DRG personnel and a driver.

The attack, which took place on the Bedre-Kutru Road, saw Maoists use an improvised explosive device (IED) to blow up a vehicle carrying security personnel.

A History of Deadly Attacks in Chhattisgarh

The DRG jawans, returning from a joint operation involving forces from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, were traveling in a Scorpio when the IED blast occurred, according to the Inspector General (IG) of Bastar.

An official, as quoted by PTI, noted that this was the deadliest Maoist attack on security forces in the past two years. The previous major assault took place on April 26, 2023, when Maoists ambushed a convoy in Dantewada, killing ten police personnel and a civilian driver.

Home Minister Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Reacting to the recent loss of security personnel, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the social media platform X. “It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain,” he wrote.

As security forces continue their counterinsurgency efforts, the battle against Maoist insurgents remains a pressing challenge in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden regions.

