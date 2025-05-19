Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
Two Suspected Terrorists Caught with Grenades and Pistols in Shopian

In a big breakthrough for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two suspected individuals were caught with weapons and explosives during a joint Naka (checkpoint) operation in Shopian district.

Two Suspected Terrorists Caught with Grenades and Pistols in Shopian

Two suspected individuals were caught with weapons and explosives during a joint Naka (checkpoint) operation in Shopian district.


In a big breakthrough for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two suspected individuals were caught with weapons and explosives during a joint Naka (checkpoint) operation in Shopian district. The suspects were nabbed by a team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, CRPF 178 Battalion, and 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

Weapons Recovered During Search

According to officials, the two men were intercepted at a checkpoint set up as part of ongoing security operations in the region. During the search, security personnel recovered the following items from the suspects:

  • 4 hand grenades

  • 2 pistols

  • 43 live rounds

  • Other materials described as “incriminating”

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Following the recovery, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the relevant sections of the law, and an investigation is now in progress to find out more about the suspects and their intentions.

Security officials believe this operation may have prevented a major terror incident. The presence of grenades and firearms indicates that the suspects may have been planning an attack or trying to smuggle the weapons to another location.

Forces on High Alert

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in south Kashmir areas like Shopian which have seen repeated attempts by terror groups to smuggle weapons or carry out attacks.

Officials praised the joint effort and coordination between the SOG, CRPF, and Army, saying that their vigilance played a key role in catching the suspects before anything dangerous could happen.

