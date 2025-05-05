Two Terror Aides Caught With Weapons During Police Check in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

In a major breakthrough for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two suspected terror associates were arrested on Monday during a surprise police check in the Buchipora Kawoosa area of Magam, located in Budgam district.

According to officials, the two were carrying weapons and ammunition at the time of their arrest. The police recovered a pistol, one hand grenade, and 15 live bullets from their possession during the checking operation.

Routine Naka Turns Into Major Catch

The arrests happened during a naka checking operation — a surprise roadblock where vehicles and individuals are searched — which was being carried out by Magam police. Officers stopped the suspects as part of regular security measures but quickly grew suspicious and carried out a detailed search.

To their shock, the suspects were found carrying arms and ammunition, hinting at possible terror links or plans to carry out attacks.

Police File Case, Investigation Underway

Following the arrest, the Magam Police Station registered a case under the relevant sections of law. The identities of the two individuals have not yet been officially released, and further questioning is ongoing to determine their connections and intentions.

A senior officer said the seizure could help in uncovering larger terror networks operating in the region. The presence of a hand grenade and pistol suggests the two may have been planning an attack or working as couriers for militant groups.

Security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been on high alert, especially in sensitive districts like Budgam, where recent months have seen a spike in suspicious activities. Random checking, night patrols, and intelligence-led operations have been stepped up.