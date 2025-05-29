Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
Two Terror Suspects Caught with Weapons in Kashmir’s Shopian During Security Check

In a major breakthrough, security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district arrested two men suspected of working with terrorists and recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from them.

In a major breakthrough, security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district arrested two men suspected of working with terrorists and recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from them.

The arrests happened during a joint security check operation in the Baskuchan area of Shopian. The operation involved the local police, Army, and other security forces.

The two men have been identified as Irfan Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, and Uzair Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Salam Bhat. Both are residents of Chitragam Zainapora.

According to police officials, the suspects were intercepted at a checkpoint during routine naka checking. During the search, security personnel recovered two AK-56 rifles, two grenades, and 102 live rounds from their possession.

Terror associates May Have Been Helping Militants

Authorities believe the two were working as terror associates and may have been helping active militants in the region.

“Both individuals have been taken into custody and a formal case has been registered against them,” said a police officer from Shopian. The suspects have been booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

An investigation is now underway to determine their exact role and whether they were linked to any active terrorist group operating in the region.

The arrest comes at a time when security forces have increased surveillance and anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, especially in southern districts like Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag.

Officials say more such operations are likely in the coming days as part of efforts to prevent terror-related activities in the Valley.

