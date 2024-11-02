Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Two Terrorists Killed In Anantnag Encounter; One Identified As Foreigner

2 terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Two Terrorists Killed In Anantnag Encounter; One Identified As Foreigner

In a significant operation, security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The clash took place near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area, where the forces engaged with the terrorists in a bid to neutralize threats in the region.

According to reports from news agency PTI, one of the terrorists has been identified as a foreigner, while the other is a local resident. However, their group affiliation has not yet been determined. The security operation is still ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

In addition to the encounter in Anantnag, security forces are also engaged in another operation in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. Initial reports indicate that there have been no casualties on either side as the situation unfolds. The Kashmir Zone Police announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a cordon and search operation in Khanyar led to an exchange of gunfire, with police and security personnel actively involved in the operation.

Earlier in the week, on Friday, a separate encounter occurred in Bandipora district. Officials reported that security forces spotted suspicious movement in the Panar area, which prompted them to challenge the individuals. The terrorists opened fire indiscriminately and managed to escape into the jungle, prompting ongoing search efforts by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps.

The recent encounters underscore the continued challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as they work to address terrorism in the region. Authorities remain vigilant as they conduct operations to ensure safety and security for local communities.

Filed under

anantnag encounter Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox