In a significant operation, security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The clash took place near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area, where the forces engaged with the terrorists in a bid to neutralize threats in the region.

According to reports from news agency PTI, one of the terrorists has been identified as a foreigner, while the other is a local resident. However, their group affiliation has not yet been determined. The security operation is still ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

In addition to the encounter in Anantnag, security forces are also engaged in another operation in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. Initial reports indicate that there have been no casualties on either side as the situation unfolds. The Kashmir Zone Police announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a cordon and search operation in Khanyar led to an exchange of gunfire, with police and security personnel actively involved in the operation.

Earlier in the week, on Friday, a separate encounter occurred in Bandipora district. Officials reported that security forces spotted suspicious movement in the Panar area, which prompted them to challenge the individuals. The terrorists opened fire indiscriminately and managed to escape into the jungle, prompting ongoing search efforts by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps.

The recent encounters underscore the continued challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as they work to address terrorism in the region. Authorities remain vigilant as they conduct operations to ensure safety and security for local communities.