Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Two Years Of Manipur Violence: A Tale Of Contrast Between Meitei And Kuki-Zo Communities

Two Years Of Manipur Violence: A Tale Of Contrast Between Meitei And Kuki-Zo Communities

May 3, 2023, was a dark day in the state of Manipur when violent clashes broke out. Two years have passed since May 2023, yet Manipur stands divided, with both the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities separated by security-backed buffer zones.

Two Years Of Manipur Violence: A Tale Of Contrast Between Meitei And Kuki-Zo Communities


May 3, 2023, was a dark day in the state of Manipur when violent clashes broke out. Two years have passed since May 2023, yet Manipur stands divided, with both the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities separated by security-backed buffer zones.

To mark the two years of violence, both the Meitei community, now largely situated in the valley, and the Kuki-Zo community took out their processions, which had a conflicting and contradictory character. In Imphal, the Manipur People’s Convention released a statement condemning the government’s failure to resolve the crisis. The Convention has issued key resolutions in response to the ongoing turmoil:

1. Acknowledgement of State Failure
2. Demand for Accountability
3. Rejection of Government Narrative
4. End to Proxy War and Illegal Patronage
5. Restoration of Fundamental Rights
6. Ensure Free and Safe Movement
7. Legal Action Against Unlawful and Anti-Peace Activities
8. Protection of Forests and Action Against Opium Cultivation
9. Documentation of Illegality
10. Enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC)

In the statement released by the Manipur People’s Convention, they have stated, “If these demands are not met within a clearly specified timeframe, it will amount to the complete alienation and abandonment of the people of Manipur. In such a scenario, the people shall be compelled to chart their own course of collective
measures which could affect the mutual relationship between the people of Manipur and the Government of India.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In stark contrast, the Kuki-Zo community observed Separation Day in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, marking their severance from the Meitei-majority after the violent events of 2023. Thousands gathered across the district, commemorating what they call a genocide that shattered their homes, displaced thousands, and created a permanent divide in Manipur’s social fabric. Amang Chongloi, Vice Chairman of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), spoke with deep emotion and clarity. “Two years on, while much of the world has moved on, we cannot. The wounds of May 3, 2023, remain raw,” he declared. He underscored that Separation Day marks a “day of severance” from the Meitei community in Manipur, and it stands as a solemn and powerful reminder of a tragic rupture—an irreversible breaking point in the relationship between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. “It is a day to affirm our identity, mourn our dead, honour our survivors, and proclaim to the world that coexistence with those who inflicted such suffering upon us is no longer possible. Any hope of reconciliation with the Meitei community has been extinguished by the scale of brutality we endured,” he stated.

The dark reality of the Internally Displaced Persons

The situation of internally displaced people (IDPs) remains one of the most pressing concerns. Two years into the conflict, many IDPs still reside in overcrowded, unsanitary camps with limited access to food, water, and healthcare. Despite efforts from humanitarian groups, the IDPs continue to face neglect, living in harsh conditions as they remain displaced without hope for a safe return. Leishangthem Inaocha, an IDP from Moreh, had to flee when the violence broke out in the hills. “I have lost my home, and my family is in relief camps. So far, we have not received any positive response from the government. What will happen to our kids, and what will be built for their future? We are staying like foreigners in our own land. We request the government to take us back to Moreh for resettlement,” added Leishangthem Inaocha.

As Manipur grapples with the aftermath of two years of violence, the urgency for political solutions, humanitarian assistance, and community healing is clearer than ever.

Filed under

MANIPUR

newsx

ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud
newsx

May 7 Civil Defence Mock Drill: Who Will Take Part In The Nationwide Drill?
newsx

Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness
newsx

Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan...
newsx

Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins With Grand Celebrations And High Security; Suresh Gopi, Amit Shah Laud...
newsx

BCCI Refuses Senior India Cricketer’s Request For Test Captaincy Return
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud

ED Raids 10 Locations In Ahmedabad In ₹100 Crore Waqf Property Fraud

May 7 Civil Defence Mock Drill: Who Will Take Part In The Nationwide Drill?

May 7 Civil Defence Mock Drill: Who Will Take Part In The Nationwide Drill?

Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Watch, Civil Defence Conducts Mock Drill In Lucknow To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan...

Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins With Grand Celebrations And High Security; Suresh Gopi, Amit Shah Laud The Festival

Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins With Grand Celebrations And High Security; Suresh Gopi, Amit Shah Laud...

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media