Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two young children died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a locked car near their residence in Damaragidda, Chevella on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Tanmaya Sree (5) and Abhinaya Sree (4). According to initial police reports, the children had gone out to play while their families were engaged in a marriage discussion at their grandparents’ house. During that time, the girls reportedly entered a parked car unnoticed.

While the children were playing, they are believed to have climbed into the stationary vehicle, and the doors inadvertently locked behind them. Unable to unlock the doors, the two girls remained trapped inside for over an hour and eventually fell unconscious due to suffocation.

#Hyderabad : Two Children Died of Suffocation after Car door Locked, in #Chevella Never leave children alone in a vehicle locked or unlocked, even for a minute, the interior temperature of a car can rise quickly, leading to heatstroke or #suffocation A heart-wrenching tragedy… pic.twitter.com/qhL9QoQIjh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 14, 2025

The panic began when the parents noticed the children were missing and began searching around the neighborhood. To their horror, they found the girls lying unconscious inside the locked car.

The family rushed the children to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police later confirmed the same after inspecting the location.

According to a report by ANI, the Chevella police stated that the parents had visited the grandparents’ home to plan a family wedding. While the adults were indoors, the two children went outside and entered the car, which was parked in front of the house.

“Children went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation,” the police told ANI.

While no formal complaint has yet been lodged, authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to confirm the sequence of events and determine if there was any negligence involved.

The tragedy has brought attention to the dangers of leaving children unattended near vehicles, especially in hot weather or confined spaces. Experts consistently warn that even short periods inside closed vehicles can prove fatal for children, as temperatures rise rapidly, leading to heatstroke or suffocation.

This incident has left the community in shock and mourning, and it serves as a grim reminder for parents and guardians to remain vigilant, particularly in residential settings.

The Chevella police have urged citizens to ensure parked cars are always locked and inaccessible to children, and emphasized the need for public awareness around vehicle-related child safety.

