Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana

Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two young children died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a locked car near their residence in Damaragidda, Chevella on Monday. The victims have been identified as Tanmaya Sree (5) and Abhinaya Sree (4). According to initial police reports, the children had gone out […]

Two Young Girls Die Of Suffocation Inside Locked Car In Chevella, Telangana


In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two young children died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a locked car near their residence in Damaragidda, Chevella on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Tanmaya Sree (5) and Abhinaya Sree (4). According to initial police reports, the children had gone out to play while their families were engaged in a marriage discussion at their grandparents’ house. During that time, the girls reportedly entered a parked car unnoticed.

While the children were playing, they are believed to have climbed into the stationary vehicle, and the doors inadvertently locked behind them. Unable to unlock the doors, the two girls remained trapped inside for over an hour and eventually fell unconscious due to suffocation.

The panic began when the parents noticed the children were missing and began searching around the neighborhood. To their horror, they found the girls lying unconscious inside the locked car.

The family rushed the children to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police later confirmed the same after inspecting the location.

According to a report by ANI, the Chevella police stated that the parents had visited the grandparents’ home to plan a family wedding. While the adults were indoors, the two children went outside and entered the car, which was parked in front of the house.

“Children went outside and opened the car door and sat inside the vehicle unnoticed. They remained in the car for over an hour and fell unconscious due to suffocation,” the police told ANI.

While no formal complaint has yet been lodged, authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to confirm the sequence of events and determine if there was any negligence involved.

The tragedy has brought attention to the dangers of leaving children unattended near vehicles, especially in hot weather or confined spaces. Experts consistently warn that even short periods inside closed vehicles can prove fatal for children, as temperatures rise rapidly, leading to heatstroke or suffocation.

This incident has left the community in shock and mourning, and it serves as a grim reminder for parents and guardians to remain vigilant, particularly in residential settings.

The Chevella police have urged citizens to ensure parked cars are always locked and inaccessible to children, and emphasized the need for public awareness around vehicle-related child safety.

ALSO READ: Breaking: ED Summons Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra Again in Land Deal Case

Filed under

Chevella car tragedy Damaragidda accident hyderabad

Snakes—especially big o

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...
A viral video showing an

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On
Passenger Vehicle Sales H

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM
newsx

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage
newsx

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...
Global Pressures from U.S

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave or Crazy | Watch

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?