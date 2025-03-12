Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Uber Introduces ₹7,500 ‘Missed Flight Cover’ Amid Mumbai’s Traffic Woes

Uber introduces a new 'Missed Flight Connection Cover' in Mumbai offering compensation of up to ₹7,500 for passengers who miss their flights due to traffic delays. The cover also includes OPD and medical costs in case of an accident.

Uber Introduces ₹7,500 ‘Missed Flight Cover’ Amid Mumbai’s Traffic Woes

Uber Offers ₹7,500 Compensation for Missed Flights Due to Traffic Delays in Mumbai


In response to the increasing traffic woes caused by ongoing roadwork in Mumbai, Uber has introduced a ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover’ to ease commuters’ stress. This new initiative, which was implemented in late February in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance, offers compensation of up to ₹7,500 to passengers who miss their flights due to delays on the road.

Additionally, the cover includes OPD and medical expenses in case of an accident during the ride.

The idea was introduced after Uber drivers voiced concerns about the delays and their reluctance to take passengers to the airport due to the risk of being caught in traffic. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), responsible for the extensive roadwork, has suspended new excavation projects to reduce disruptions.

For just ₹3 extra per ride, Uber offers this coverage, but it’s only valid when the airport is selected as the destination when booking the ride. Passengers are advised to check the estimated time of arrival (ETA), which usually ranges between 90 and 120 minutes, to ensure they can claim the insurance if needed. In case of a claim, passengers must submit relevant documents such as a signed claim form, flight ticket, airline confirmation of no-show, and bank details for the refund.

Uber’s new insurance comes after a series of complaints from drivers, who have faced arguments and abuse from passengers due to delays caused by roadwork. Anand Kute, organizing secretary of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), which represents cab drivers, explained that the Uber app’s map often shows unrealistic arrival times, which are then extended due to road conditions, leading to frustrations from both drivers and passengers.

Additionally, Uber drivers at Mumbai’s airport went on a flash strike on Tuesday, protesting low fares, high commission charges from operators, and the ongoing road conditions that have negatively impacted their earnings. Driver R. Jadhav explained that they were losing money due to the poor conditions, leading them to refuse to work between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Meanwhile, comedian Rohan Joshi took to Instagram to criticize the BMC and Maharashtra government, accusing them of exploiting taxpayers for personal gain.

