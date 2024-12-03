Uber Shikara: You Can Now Book a Ride on India’s First Water Transport Service in Kashmir

Uber has launched its first water transport service in India, Uber Shikara, on the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, offering a seamless way for users to book traditional shikara rides via the app. This service, Asia’s first of its kind, combines modern technology with Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, bringing a new way to experience the region’s timeless beauty.

This initiative, which allows users to book traditional shikara rides via the Uber app, marks a significant step in integrating technology with local culture. The service is Asia’s first of its kind and follows similar water transport models in European cities, such as Venice.

Seven shikaras onboard for the service

Initially, Uber has onboarded seven shikaras for the service, with plans to expand the fleet gradually based on customer demand. The launch has garnered praise from Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who highlighted the role of technology in enhancing cultural heritage.

“The launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering, in the upcoming tourist season, will provide visitors with a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K’s beauty,” Sinha shared on X.

What is Uber Shikara?

The shikara, a wooden boat typically used for transportation on Dal Lake and other nearby water bodies, is an iconic symbol of Kashmiri culture. While some shikaras are still employed for fishing and transport, the majority are used for scenic tourist rides, offering a unique way to experience the beauty of the region.

Dal Lake, often referred to as “Srinagar’s jewel,” is the second-largest freshwater lake in Jammu and Kashmir and remains a key tourist destination. In addition to tourism, the lake supports various commercial activities, making it an essential part of the local economy.

Uber shikara to operate daily

Uber has confirmed that it will not charge any fees to its shikara partners, ensuring that all fares are passed directly to the boat owners. Uber Shikara rides are available for up to one hour, operating daily between 10 AM and 5 PM, with a capacity of up to four passengers per ride from Shikara Ghat No. 16. Bookings can be made up to 15 days in advance, with a minimum notice period of 12 hours.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, shared his excitement with HT about the initiative, saying, “Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give travelers a seamless experience for their Shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience, enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir.”

